BLACKFOOT – In horse racing, a trainer is always looking for a little bit of an advantage. They buy the best feed that they can get their hands on, they use the best farriers, they take a little extra time grooming their horses, and they always try and have the best jockey available to ride their horse.
Over the past several years, Kash Evans and Mark Hanson have been fortunate as they have had the best horses around, entered them in the races that they could win and they have had the services of a local jockey by the name of Nakia Ramirez.
Ramirez grew up in the Blackfoot area and attended school at Snake River. In fact, she was a soccer player for Snake River High School. She was always the fastest player on the field and many thought she might continue on as a soccer player, but she had a love for horses.
Kash Evans was one of the first to recognize her talent and he had her galloping and exercising the horses that he trained locally. He always bragged about how Nakia was a natural and was going to be winning races like no other.
As she matured as a rider, she took on riding both Quarter Horses and Thoroughbreds because in Idaho the races were pretty much split between the two breeds and you had to ride both if you were going to try and make a living doing it.
She got married along the way and divorced and in between had a daughter to raise that has become the love of her life. Jewell is always there to greet her after a win, to get her hug and kiss that helps to bring Nakia good luck along the way.
On Monday, at her home track in Blackfoot, as part of the racing that is put on during the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Nakia showed the fans just what she has learned over the years.
The fans already cheered her every move and saluted her as she led her horses through the post parade on their way to the starting gate and they definitely gave her a round of applause when she returned from the race.
Nakia gave the fans something in return on Monday. She was named to ride in all eight of the races Monday afternoon and she is regularly on nearly every race when she is in town and available, but this time it was different. She was named on five horses for trainer Mark Hanson, two for trainer Kash Evans, and one for Lloyd Weeseekase. All eight of the horses looked to have decent chances in their races, that that doesn’t always pan out that they will be winners.
In a sport where it is tough to win two races in a single day, three winners in a day makes headlines in the papers and in the magazines. Four or more winners is almost unheard of.
The record for wins in a single day is nine, and the jockey had to ride at two different racetracks, a total of 14 horses in order to make that happen.
There have been a handful of times where a jockey might have won eight races, and they are all in the Hall of Fame, most recently, Pat Day rode eight winners out of nine mounts at Arlington Park back in the 1980s. It just doesn’t happen very often.
On Monday, Nakia almost made the record books. She did set a record for most wins in a single day at the Eastern Idaho State Fair as she booted home seven winners in her eight mounts on Monday.
Granted it was racing at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and it included both Quarter Horses and Thoroughbreds, and most jockey records are kept only for Thoroughbreds, but the magnitude of what she had accomplished should still be recognized.
She rode three Quarter Horses to wins on the program and swept all four of the Thoroughbred contests. She was on the odds-on favorite, a Quarter Horse for trainer Mark Hanson in the fifth race, but he just didn’t run his best race Monday and finished fourth.
Two of her wins were Thoroughbreds for Kash Evans, including her favorite horse “MrShakey,” one for Lloyd Weeseekase and one for Mark Hanson.
Seven wins in eight mounts is somethings special and the stuff that champion jockeys are known for. But of course Ramirez’s daughter already knows that her mom is a champion because she has been there to see it whenever possible.
Monday’s winners included:
Race One – Dashair Special, Own. Larry Chappel, Tr. Mark Hanson, J. Nakia Ramirez
Race Two – He Looks Royal, Own. RTM Stables, Larry Chapple, Dick Wasia, Tr. Mark Hanson, J. Nakia Ramirez
Race Three – Tuff Talkin Texan, Own. Leon Meineke, Tr. Lloyd Weeseekase, J. Nakia Ramirez
Race Four – Mrshakey, Own. Tammy Evans & Harli Mortensen, Tr. Kash Evans, J. Nakia Ramirez
Race Five – Dr Dredge, Own Sherry Fullmer, Tr. Glen Jamison, J. Jesus Flores
Race Six – Tribal Jewel, Own Robin Dunn, Larry Chapple, RTM Stables, Tr. Mark Hanson, J. Nakia Ramirez
Race Seven – Rob That Wagon, Own RTM Stables, Robin Dunn, Tr. Mark Hanson, J. Nakia Ramirez
Race Eight – Olimpio’s Scat Cat, Own. Tammy Evans, Tr. Kash Evans, J. Nakia Ramirez
Sunday’s winners included:
Race One – Jonathan’s Star, Own. Shawn Bird Rattler, Tr. Shawn Bird Rattler, J. Richard Bird Rattler
Race Two – Meghan’s Feature Sign, Own. Merlin Sharp, Tr. Monty Arrossa, J. Eric Ayala
Race Three – Brilliant Cut Cartel, Own. RTM Stables, Robin Dunn, Kevin Dunn, Tr. Mark Hanson, J. Jesus Canales
Race Four – Sheza Tacy Gator, Own. Vicente Treyes & Five Livestock Co. Tr. Monty Arrossa, J. Eric Ayala
Race Five – Fury’s First Lady, Own. Bill Goody, Tr. Mark Hanson, J. Jesus Canales
Race Six – Real Windy, Own. Terrance Bird Rattler, Tr. Terrance Bird Rattler, J. Richard Bird Rattler
Race Seven – Django Freeman, Own. Dan Obray, Tr. Dan Obray, J. Oscar Cervantes
Race Eight – Past The Stars, Own. Lloyd Weeseesake, Tr. Lloyd Weeseesake, J. Jesus Flores
Racing will continue at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday and Saturday, with the horses going to the post at noon each day.