BLACKFOOT – She is a native of Blackfoot and went to school at Snake River High School where she was a soccer star. Her first love, however, turned out to be horses and she has slowly been carving out a niche for herself as a jockey — a very good jockey.
I had a conversation recently with Nakia Ramirez about where she has been, how she is doing, and what her future plans are.
Local fans of horse racing will be pleased to know that she plans on being at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and will be riding on three of the four days scheduled for the fair this year in hopes of being named the champion jockey once again.
“I have spent the summer riding at Fair Meadows at Tulsa and also taking a few trips around to ride some AQHA Challenge horses,” Ramirez said. “It has been a blast and I have learned a bunch and made some really good contacts that can maybe further my career.”
Ramirez, who is the mother of a young daughter, finds the travel is tough on her family life, but she knows that she has to take this chance while it is available and before time passes her by. She misses the time she doesn’t get to spend with her daughter, but works hard to make it up whenever she gets the chance.
“While I was in Tulsa, I got the chance to have my daughter with me for a couple of weeks towards the end and we spent some time with my grandma as well,” Ramirez said. “The time I spend with her is priceless and I cherish every moment.”
Ramirez has won 20 races this year in her Quarter Horse stats, and 11 of them came while she was riding at Fair Meadows. Her horses have earned over $23,000 this year and those are pretty comparable stats when you consider that her win percentage is around 14 percent and the nation’s leader is around 16 percent, she just needs to get more rides.
When she rides locally — at Wyoming Downs, Weber Downs in Ogden and on the Idaho fair circuit, of which Blackfoot is a member — her stats are quite a bit higher.
Her win percentage rises to around 21 percent on thoroughbreds, but the number of rides and wins drops considerably. She has ridden 14 horses, with three wins and over $15,000 in earnings by her horses. That is quite a bit of a rise in numbers for the young lady who is working hard to make a name for herself.
“This summer has been so amazing in the number of people that I have met and the number of contacts that I have made,” Ramirez said. “I have been able to qualify a horse to the Challenge Championships which are held in New Mexico and I will leave from Blackfoot to go there. Just another chance to show what I can do on the back of a horse.”
If what Ramirez has done in the past is any indication, she will be very tough on any of the horses she has lined up to ride already at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. She has always made good contacts in Idaho and she should be able to ride a full slate of horses on the days that she is able to ride in Blackfoot.
She will lead the jockey colony and her presence will raise the level of the riders considerably in Blackfoot.
To add to the excitement of the fair and part of the reason that Ramirez will be riding will be the trials for the AQHA Juvenile Challenge and the trials for the AQHA Merial Distaff Challenge that will take place on Sept. 1. There are at least 20 eligible for the Juvenile and another 11 that are eligible for the Distaff, so fans will have a chance to see some of the best Quarter Horse racing around when those horses gather and compete for a chance at the finals which will be held at Pocatello Downs on a special day of racing in mid-September. The winner of those finals will advance to a guaranteed place in the National Challenge Finals in New Mexico.
Ramirez has always been involved with a number of top stables in the Blackfoot area, so expect her to be riding for local Blackfoot trainer Kash Evans and possibly Mark Hanson and others who have horses that will be at the top of their game come fair time.
All in all, it will be great to have Nakia Ramirez back in Blackfoot and riding at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. It just wouldn’t seem like “fair racing” without Ramirez listed to ride in the program.