BLACKFOOT – A year ago, the Blackfoot Broncos football team was busy with preparations to open the football season.
The game was to be held in Holt Arena as part of the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the Broncos were set to play Lakeland of the Empire Conference and while there was a lot of optimism about the Broncos' chances, there were questions about the line and the linebackers and the depth on the team just like there always is before a season gets underway.
As things would turn out, the offensive line ended up being one of the strengths of the team, led by senior Nathan Bolinder, and he set about opening holes all year long for eventual all-state running back Teegan Thomas who would rack up over 1,800 yards in nine games and score 25 touchdowns during the season, most of them behind blocks by Bolinder.
Bolinder would go on to earn all-conference honors for the Broncos and earn a scholarship at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota where he is currently going through practices for the "Jimmies" football team who will begin play in September.
“I am one of 72 new players that came in as freshmen,” Bolinder said. “Only 16 linemen are here and two of them are injured, so there is a good chance that I can earn a starting position.”
The team has been going through a lot of drills and have installed a new offense so there are meetings going over the playbook on a daily basis.
Practice started 10 days ago and they have been in helmet and shorts until Tuesday morning when they practiced in full uniforms for the first time.
“This has been a big eye opener for me, seeing all of the new stuff that colleges do that we didn't do in high school,” Bolinder said. “The change is mainly in the size of the players and the speed of the game at this level.”
Bolinder spent a good part of his time in late spring and early summer working out, especially in the weight room where he has gained about 20 pounds of muscle in preparation for his first college season. He has been slated as a guard in the offensive line and has been working with the varsity team thus far and doesn't expect to let that slip away.
“I want to play right away and with all that I am learning, that is my priority,” Bolinder said. “The line coach has been working with me and teaching me some new blocking techniques. There is so much to learn, I am just trying to absorb everything so that I will be ready to contribute when the season begins in about three weeks.”
Like many schools around the country, during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Jamestown and the conference have gone to a schedule that is conference games only, but they are committed to play this fall, when many others are seeking other options. Just to be able to play sooner rather than later is an option that is appealing to Bolinder and he is looking forward to that opportunity to get on the field and play.
“We all see on the TV that teams are canceling play and talking about spring football and all of that, but we want to play,” Bolinder said. “If the season gets pushed back into the spring, then so be it, but we want to play now and work on next year in the spring. If we have to play in the spring and come right back in the next fall, we lose that opportunity to improve and learn during the normal spring football practice time and the summer in camps and so forth. It is better to play now.”
One of the things that attracted Bolinder to a school like the University of Jamestown is the size of the community. It is about 15,000 people, so it is much like Blackfoot in size and a lot of the amenities are the same as it is back home. It is a very comfortable area and the people are friendly like in Blackfoot as well. The campus is beautiful and he is enjoying everything very much.
“Everything has been great so far and the people have been very welcoming,” Bolinder said. “There are more people here already, even though classes haven't started yet, than I thought there would be. Everyone is very friendly and my teammates have been great.”
There are more coaches at the college level than Bolinder saw at the high school level and they are on campus all the time. In high school, a lot of the coaches were either volunteers or had full-time jobs so you only saw them at practice or at games. On the college level, coaching is their job, so they are there to monitor everything that you do and there are film sessions sometimes three times a day. Lots of learning is going on each and every day and there is plenty to learn at every session.
“I love the atmosphere here and the coaches are very high energy and always getting you fired up to be part of every session,” Bolinder said. “There is something new to learn each day and then you have to make sure that it is reinforced before the next practice when you pick up something new. Much more intensive than high school was a year ago.”
Bolinder is currently enrolled in 16 credit hours for the fall semester, but will likely change that to around 13 credits so he isn't overwhelmed during the semester when all of the games take place. He is also cognizant of the great talent around him and he has to be willing to sacrifice some personal things in order to make this opportunity work for him.
“I have been given a great opportunity to improve and show what I can do and I am embracing this chance,” Bolinder said. “I really want to show what I can do at this level and at the same time, make sure that I am able to learn and advance with my classes and studies as well. I am here for football, but more importantly, I am here to get an education and that is the most important thing.”