FIRTH – The top of the lineup for the Firth Cougars has been set for a while, and with the five speedy rabbits fueling things, why wouldn’t it be? Gage Vasquez, Sam Park, Alex Vasquez, Nathan Park, and Burton Park all have speed galore and stealing bases to add to the offense is really a no-brainer.
After Friday’s game against Teton, the ace of the staff may have been established as well.
Last week, Nathan Park picked up a pair of wins, one on his own and the other as part of a two-pitcher no-hitter backing up Sam Park. All Nathan did against Teton was to add another shut out to his resume as he four-hit the Timberwolves in a 10-0, five-inning affair in which he struck out seven and walked three, but more importantly, picked up a complete game win for the Cougars.
The offense, as usual, was led by the rabbits at the top of the order, with Alex Vasquez and Burton Park picking up five of the seven hits recorded by the Cougars, and the team adding four walks. They also had five stolen bases in the five-inning game.
The win moved the Cougars’ season record to 5-4 on the year and 2-0 in Nuclear Conference play.
The game on Friday was part of a scheduled doubleheader, but there was no report of a score in the second game.
Next on the schedule for the Cougars is a scheduled Nuclear Conference game on Tuesday in Firth against the North Fremont Huskies. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. North Fremont enters the game with an 0-4 record, 0-0 in Nuclear Conference play.
TETON 000 00X — 0 4 2
FIRTH 340 21X — 10 7 1
Teton
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jack Nelson 2 0 1 0 1 0
Forrest Wartig 3 0 0 0 0 2
Reid Nelson 2 0 2 0 1 0
Logan Brewer 3 0 0 0 0 1
Cooper Christensen 1 0 0 0 1 0
Connor Kunz 2 0 1 0 0 0
Hunter Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 2
Brody Hess 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ben Reynaud 2 0 0 0 0 2
Totals 19 0 4 0 3 7
Batting TB: Jack Nelson, Reid Nelson 2, Connor Kunz
FC: Brody Hess
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (36.36%)
Cooper Christensen, Jack Nelson, Reid Nelson 2, Brody Hess, Ben Reynaud, Hunter Johnson 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Forrest Wartig 2
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 1 3 0 0 1 1
Sam Park 2 3 1 1 1 0
Alex Vasquez 3 3 2 1 0 0
Nathan Park 2 0 0 1 1 1
Burton Park 3 0 3 3 0 0
Strider Perry 3 0 0 0 0 2
Taedyn Jacobsen 3 0 1 0 0 2
Cooper Leslie 3 0 0 0 0 1
Gabe Nelson 2 1 0 0 1 1
Totals 22 10 7 6 4 8
Batting 2B: Taedyn Jacobsen, Burton Park
TB: Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Sam Park, Burton Park 4, Alex Vasquez 2
RBI: Sam Park, Burton Park 3, Nathan Park, Alex Vasquez
ROE: Alex Vasquez
HBP: Sam Park, Gage Vasquez 2
SB: Gabe Nelson, Burton Park, Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (44.83%)
Taedyn Jacobsen, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 3, Burton Park 2, Nathan Park, Alex Vasquez 3, Gage Vasquez 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Nathan Park
Teton
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Reid Nelson 4.2 103 .544 7 10 7 8 4 0
Totals 4.2 103 .544 7 10 7 8 4 0
Pitching L Reid Nelson
HBP: Reid Nelson 3
WP: Reid Nelson
Pitches-Strikes: Reid Nelson 103-56
Groundouts-Flyouts: Reid Nelson 3-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Reid Nelson 19-29
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nathan Park 5.0 93 .602 4 0 0 7 3 0
Totals 5.0 93 .602 4 0 0 7 3 0
Pitching W — Nathan Park
Pitches-Strikes: Nathan Park 93-56
Groundouts-Flyouts: Nathan Park 3-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Nathan Park 12-22
Stats provided by Game Changer