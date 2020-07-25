GUTHRIE, Okla. – Things didn’t quite turn out as hoped for a pair of Idaho high school cowboys who entered the short go-round on Thursday night at the National High School Finals Rodeo.
First there was Cooper Cooke, who entered the short go-round in second place behind Mason Stuller of Oregon and only needed to make a ride and post a better score than Stuller to claim the national title in bareback riding.
Cooke just didn’t quite make the eight seconds on a tough horse and fell to 17th overall in the standings. That is still a good showing in an event that had over 100 riders competing for the coveted first place buckle.
Teammate Kelby Schneiter had a good ride in the short go-round and moved up to 10th in the event. He started out 19th overall.
Cooper Duffin, who entered the short go-round in fourth place in the tie down roping event, also ran into trouble in the final event of the NHSFR, dropping from fourth to 13th in the event.
Duffin’s teammate, Idaho state champion Waid Dalton, moved up to fifth place overall. He started out in 10th and had a clean run in the short go-round.
Overall, the Idaho team placed ninth among the 40-plus teams that participated.
The boys’ team finished ninth as well and the girls’ team checked in with a 14th place finish overall.
Top Idaho finishers in the various events went as follows:
Barrel Racing – Isabella Manning of Kuna finished 19th overall.
Boys’ Cow Cutting- Will Brackett of Three Creek, Idaho finished in 27th place.
Breakaway Roping – Halle Burch of Jordan Valley, Ore., finished in 88th place.
Girls’ Cow Cutting – Kate Budge of Kelly, Wyo., finished in 14th place.
Goat Tying – Laynee Gregerson of Malta finished in 13th place.
Pole Bending – Macey Fillmore of Rexburg and Sugar-Salem High School finished in 23rd place.
Steer Wrestling – Whitt Smith of Lewiston, Utah, finished in 38th place.
Team Roping – Dawson Cummings and Jackson Cummings of Murtaugh finished in 13th place.
Reined Cow Horse – Kyler Erickson of Rigby finished in 17th place.
Congratulations also go out to tie down Roper Nick Chappell of Blackfoot, who may have missed the short go-round and finished in 52nd place overall in the standings, but won the prestigious Claude Mullins Memorial Scholarship which is worth $5,000.