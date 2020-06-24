BLACKFOOT – The 72nd National High School Finals Rodeo has announced the entire schedule for the upcoming event which will be held in Guthrie, Okla., at the Lazy E Arena.
Included in the schedule will be the 12 performances of the arena action and a host of trade shows and the scheduled equipment checks for the contestants.
The daily events that are scheduled to take place during the rodeo are also listed.
Daily Events During Rodeo:
9 am & 7 pm NHSFR Rodeo Performances Main Arenas & Reliance Arena
8 am Daily Devotional with Cory Young Main Arena Grandstands
9 am – 11 am Foundation Auction Items Accepted Main Arena Concourse
10 am-9 pm NHSFR Trade Show Trade show Tent and Concourse
2 pm Smarty Scholarship Ropings Reliance Arena Patio
3 pm Smarty Dummy Practice Reliance Arena Patio
7 pm – 9 pm Foundations Auction Items Main Arena Concourse
During Rodeo 50/50 Tickets Sold at Foundations Table Main Arena Concourse
Tuesday July 14
12 Noon Contestant Check In Opens
Contestants must be checked in by 7 am Friday July 17
6:30 pm Queen “Let’s Get Acquainted” Early Gathering
Wednesday, July 15
8 am Queen Contest Written Test and Orientation Dominion House
10 am-11 am Queen Contest Social with Judges Dominion House
11:15 am Queen Contest Judges Meeting and Lunch
1:30 pm Queen Contest Horsemanship Reliance Arena
6:30 pm – 10 pm First Session of Queen Contest Personal Interviews Cantina
Thursday, July 16
8:30 – 4 pm Second Session of Queen Contest Personal Interviews Cantina
8:30 am Reined Cow Horse Clinic/Workshop Reliance Arena
10 am – 7 pm Basket Silent Auction Northwest Corner-Main Arena
3 pm Bareback Riding Safety Seminar and Equipment chk 1st session Rough Stock Arena
3:45 pm Saddle Bronc Safety Seminar and Equipment chk 1st session Rough Stock Arena
4:30 pm Bull Riding Safety Seminar and Equipment chk 1st session Rough Stock Arena
5:30-7pm PRCA Roughstock Clinic Priefert Arena
7 pm Queen Contest modeling and Speeches Dominion House
Friday, July 17
7 am Check in Closes — all contestants must be checked in by this time-shares
7 am All Contestant Horses must be checked in by Horse Check-In
9 am Student Delegate Meeting for Officers, Delegates and Candidates Red VIP Seating
9 am – 10:30 PRCA Roughstock Clinic Priefert Arena
10 am-5 pm Scholarship Application accepted TODAY only Next to Gist Booth – Main Arena
10 am-7 pm Basket silent Auction Entries Accepted Northwest Corner of Main Aren
11 am Mandatory Contestants Meeting Main Arena Grandstands
2 pm Cutting Clinic & Live Work Reliance Arena-Cutting Arena
2:15 pm Bareback Riding Safety Seminar & Check In Rough Stock Arena
3 pm Queen Contest Introductions/Impromptu questions Dominion House
3 pm Saddle Bronc Safety Seminar & Check In Rough Stock Arena
3:45 pm Bull Riding Safety Seminar & Check in Rough Stock Arena
4 pm Reined Cow horse Q & A with Todd Finch & Jimmy Stickler Reliance Arena
4:30-5:30 PRCA Roughstock Clinic Priefert Arena
5 pm Scholarship Application Deadline Next to Gist Booth-ain Arena
7 pm First Rodeo Performance Main Arena Grandstands
7 pm Cutting/Reined Cow Horse Reliance Arena–RCH/Cutting Arena
Saturday, July 18
8 am – 5 pm NHSRA Light Rifle Competition OKC Gun Club
9 am Second Rodeo Performance Main Arena Grandstands
9 am Cutting/Reined Cow Horse Reliance Arena-RCH/Cutting Arena
10 am-5 pm NHSRA College Fair Reliance Arena Patio
1 – 3 pm PRCA Rough stock Clinic Priefert Arena
2:30 – 5 pm PRCA Knowledge Bowl – Awards to follow Cantina
5:30 pm Cinch Team and Captain Photos Rough Stock Arena
7 pm 3rd Rodeo Performance Main Arena Grandstand
7 pm Cutting/Reined Cow Horse Reliance Arena-RCH/Cutting Arena
Sunday, July 19
7:45 am Church Service 0 Golden Spur Ministries Main Arena Grandstand
9 am 4th Rodeo Performance Main Arena Grandstand
9 am Cutting/Reined Cow Horse Reliance Arena–RCH/Cutting Arena
1:30 pm NHSRA Light Rifle Short-GO OKC Gun Club
1-5 pm NHSFR Volleyball Tournament Contestant Check In Area
2:30-4 pm PRCA Roughstock Clinic Prifert Arena
7 pm 5th Rodeo Performance Memorial Tribute Black Shirts Main Arena Grandstands
7 pm Cutting / Reinded Cow Horse Reliance Arena-RCH/Cutting Arena
Monday, July 20
9 am 6th Rodeo Performance, (End of 1st go) Awards Main Arena Grandstands
9 am Cutting/Reined Cow Horse Reliance Arena- RCH/Cutting Arena
9 am NHSRA Trap Shooting Competition Oklahoma Trap Shooting Ass Range
1 – 5 pm NHSFR Volleyball Tournament – Awards Contestant Check In area
2:30 – 4 pm PRCA Rough Stock Clinic Priefert Arena
7 pm 7th Rodeo Performance Main Arena Grandstands
7 pm Cutting/Reined Cow Horse Reliance Arena-RCH/Cutting Arena
Tuesday, July 21
9 am 8th Rodeo Performance Main Arena Grandstands
9 am Cutting/Reined Cow Horse Reliance Arena-RCH/Cutting Arena
2 pm NHSR Foundation Scholarship Auction Closes
2:30 – 4 pm PRCA Rough stock Clinic Priefert Arena
5 pm Basket Silent Auction ends Northwest Corner Main Arena
6:40 pm NHSRA Shooting Competition Awards Main Arena Grandstands
6:50 pm Retiring Address of NHRSA Student Secretary Main Arenas
7 pm 9th Rodeo Performance Main Arena Grandstands
7 pm Cutting/Reined Cow Horse Reliance Arena-RCH/Cutting Arena
10 pm NHSRA Talent Show – Awards to follow Main Arena
Wednesday, July 22
9 am 10th Rodeo Performance Main Arena Grandstands
9 am Cutting/Reined Cow Horse Reliance Arena-RCH/Cutting Arena
12:45 Queen Contest Crowning Ceremony Practice Rough Stock Arena
2 pm Student Delegate Meeting for Officers, Delegates Red VIP Seating
2:30-4 pm PRCA Roughstock Clinic Priefert Arena
4 pm Reined Cow Horse Short-Go Performance Reliance Arena-RCH Arena
Awards to follow
6:50 Retiring Address of NHSRA Student Vice President Reliance Arena-RCH Arena
7 pm 11th Rodeo Performance Main Arena Grandstands
7 pm Cutting Reliance Arena-RCH/Cutting Arena
Thursday, July 23
8 am 12th Cutting Performance- EARLY START TIME Reliance Arena-Cutting Arena
8:50 am Retiring Address of NHSRA Queen Main Arenas
9 am 12th Rodeo Peformance Main Arena Grandstands
2 pm Cutting Short-Go Performance Reliance Arena-Cutting Arena
3 pm Finalist meeting for all Rough Stock Arena Contestants Main Arena Grandstands
3:30 pm Finalist meeting for all Timed Event Arena Contestants Main Arena Grandstands
5 pm Queen Contest Crowning Ceremony Rough Stock Arena
6:50 pm Retiring Address of HRSA Student President Main Arena
7 pm Rodeo Short-Go Round Performance Main Arena Grandstands