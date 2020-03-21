BLACKFOOT – On Monday, March 16, the Idaho High School Activities Association issued a proclamation that basically suspended all spring sports through Sunday, April 5. They also canceled the Idaho State Cheer/Dance Championships and postponed the State Debate Championships.
The suspension of spring sports of baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field, has had widespread ramifications and has shut down all of those sports, including practices and meetings of athletes and coaches from the schools in Idaho.
It has been done with the same restrictions that the IHSAA imposes every August on sports for a shutdown and the controversial “No Contact” rule that has been in place for years in the state of Idaho.
During this suspension, member schools are not to compete in games or contests. There are to be no practices at any location. The coaches and student athletes are not to hold meetings. Student athletes and coaches are not to use the school’s facilities for a practice, game, or contest, regardless of the affiliation, which includes club sports, or any other group seeking to use the facilities. The use of facilities for anything other than currently scheduled classes is also not allowed.
This is the second in a series of articles that looks at and examines the effects on high school sports in the area from a different source in each article.
The first of the articles, which appeared in the Friday edition of the Bingham County Chronicle, looked at things from the eyes of an athlete at Blackfoot High School, who participates in softball.
This edition will look at things through eyes of a baseball coach, Rich Dunn, who is the coach at Snake River High School.
“The biggest thing that we will all look back on when this whole situation is completed, no matter when that time is, is did we act soon enough, or did we overreact,” Rich Dunn said. “Heaven forbid if we were too late in our reaction and there are dire consequences to the effect of this whole crisis and it is found that we should have and could have acted sooner and didn’t.”
That being said, there have been situations that have hindered athletes from possibly progressing at a time of the season, when younger athletes, i.e. sophomores and freshmen, could have used the time on the field to improve and grow their individual talents, in order to become better athletes and performers and contributors to the different sports.
“I think that anytime you place restrictions on athletes, it is up to the individual to take it upon themselves to get better,” Dunn said. “You always hope and wish that you could be more of a hands-on coach with the younger players, but the ruling is what it is, and we need to adhere to the ruling that was handed down. It was done with the intent to keep everything as equal as possible. If there were schools who could have taken advantage of situations to improve, then this should have kept things competitive overall and we should listen and adhere to those who have access to more knowledge than what we may have access to in our various locations in the state.”
As a coach or advisor, there is always the thought that the more time you can spend with an athlete, the better you can help the athlete become. It doesn’t matter what sport or what disciplines you want to impose on an athlete, there is always more participation and implementation of routines, workouts and practices that come under the direction and guidance of the coach. Lack of that authority figure putting the athletes through their paces always produces better results.
“You always know that when athletes are on their own, you won’t get the exact same results as if a coach is present,” Dunn said. “The athlete may know what needs to be done, they may know what is expected, but when distractions pop up, they may give in to temptations and skip a workout or two and they ultimately can have an adverse effect on the improvement. Every workout that is missed or altered can sometimes take four or five workouts in a row to make up for the missed ones.”
Competition and the use of facilities that are required to measure improvement by athletes is hard to duplicate on the athlete’s own time and use of personal equipment. Without a pitching machine in baseball or the timing devices and facilities for track and field or tennis is nearly impossible to duplicate and those are the measuring devices for improvement by an individual athlete. Without them, it is hard for an athlete to measure improvement or to see if they are on track to meet goals and accomplishments during the course of a season.
“We all set goals at the start of the season, and with the ruling by IHSAA, we are pushing kids away from our facilities at a time when we would normally be encouraging them to use our fields and facilities,” Dunn said. “The hardest thing is keeping track of all of the schools’ facilities to ensure that we aren’t having any infractions that could lead to suspension of an athlete for the rest of the year. We share the responsibility of checking our facilities to ensure that we aren’t in violation of the ruling from IHSAA and it is a shared responsibility of coaches, administration and staff to make sure that there are no violations.”
Communication between the coaches, administration, and athletes has been paramount to the success of this moratorium that was handed down by IHSAA a week ago. Getting the message out to the athletes at a critical time of their development is instrumental in there being no or very little drop off in what had been established as the proper criteria for continuation of the progression of the athletes themselves.
“We all hope that this crisis is over as soon as it can be and that we all can get back to the sports we love to participate in,” Dunn said. “But we also have to trust that those who administer the rules and sanctions are on top of things and make the right decisions. The important thing to remember is that we are all in this together and that we all need to get through this episode safe and healthy.”
There will be additional follow-ups to this issue and the ruling by the IHSAA in subsequent editions of the Bingham County Chronicle as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.