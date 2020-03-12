BLACKFOOT – The national health scare surrounding the coronavirus outbreak world wide has reached close to home with the announcement that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night. The subsequent testing of teammate Donovan Mitchell that came back positive has not lessened the fears in Idaho that everything is now closer to us than ever before.
Then the announcements that the NBA has suspended all games for the foreseeable future until they can get a handle on what this will mean to the remainder of the regular season and potentially the play offs can be determined.
Now it is possible that the NCAA is going to continue with their conference tournaments and March Madness without fans in the arenas and other venues has been announced and there are a host of other sports and activities that are being announced on an hourly basis it seems.
Everybody has a different way of dealing with the crisis.
The Seattle Mariners have announced that at least the first two home series of the Major League Baseball season for the Mariners will be played on the road to comply with the Washington governor’s office of an announcement that gatherings of 250 or more people are to be canceled. Talk of moving the home game to Arizona has been floated.
The Ivy League of eight Eastern based colleges and universities has announced that student who are away from campus for spring break need not return has forced the cancellation of all spring sports on those campuses and the cancellation of the Ivy League basketball tournaments for both men and women have left teams wondering what to do as the league and league winners depend on the revenue from the tournaments to survive.
There are many other things that are being canceled or suspended if it depends on crowds for attendance. Concerts, rallies, sporting events such as NASCAR are all in jeopardy of cancellation or suspension due to the threat of the coronavirus and what it could bring to the United States.
The threat is undoubtedly a real threat, but are we overreacting at this stage of the game?
Let’s review the circumstances surrounding the Gobert situation.
It may have started as a joke: Before leaving a post-practice interview session, Gobert touched all the recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him on Monday before a game with the Detroit Pistons.
It isn’t so funny now — not with two Jazz players now having tested positive for the virus, and with a league on edge.
Gobert is now the NBA’s Patient Zero for coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
This is a good news, bad news scenario. It is good that the team and league has taken the precaution of testing everyone, but what are the real ramifications of the league’s actions?
Testing is a great thing, but in reality, just how many people have actually been in contact with the NBA players?
There are restrictions in place that keep the players from being in contact with the fans and the employees of the arenas and only a very few of the personnel who work there have been in contact with the players as well. As a precaution, it would be prudent to test those employees and follow up on any questionable contacts that have taken place.
‘’As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player,’’ the Jazz said in a statement Thursday. ‘’We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.’’
The Jazz have not confirmed that Gobert and Mitchell are the two positive tests.
Gobert, the 7-foot-1 Frenchman, is at the center of why the league has been shut down for the foreseeable future:
- Utah’s game against Oklahoma City Wednesday night was canceled and the Pistons are among five teams that have played the Jazz — and Gobert — since the start of March, the others being Boston, Toronto, New York and Cleveland. And Washington, which played Utah in late February, said Thursday that it was having its players, coaches and basketball operations personnel self-quarantine for the next three to four days.
The Wizards played at Utah on Feb. 29. Washington also played Tuesday against the New York Knicks, another recent opponent of the Jazz. The Wizards said players, coaches and basketball operations staff who have flu-like symptoms will be tested for coronavirus.
- The Raptors also said Thursday they are self-quarantining. ‘’Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to into self-isolation for 14 days,’’ the team said, also confirming that Toronto players had been tested.
- Gobert shared the court with 50 opposing players in those games, plus 15 referees.
- One of the refs was Courtney Kirkland, who was to work the New Orleans-Sacramento game on Wednesday that got canceled because he had been on the court with Gobert two nights earlier, and who knows how many ballboys, stat-crew employees, security guards, attendants and others did as well.
- Then there’s Gobert’s own teammates and the Jazz coaches and staff. And everyone he’s been on a plane with in recent days. Or shared a hotel elevator with. Or dined with. Or shook hands with. And so on, and so on.
‘’I’m sure I probably had contact with him,’’ Detroit’s Langston Galloway said.
He added, ‘’Staying focused on that moment of interaction with a lot of different people and knowing that at the end of the day you might have touched the ball, you might have interacted with a fan and just being (cautious) with that going forward.’’
The NBA shutdown could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts. Those teams that have faced Gobert in recent days will likely face some testing. And some of those Jazz reporters said they were getting tested for COVID-19, just in case.
‘’It’s unprecedented,’’ Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. ‘’I think it’s the prudent thing to do. And what went on in Utah, I don’t know all the information but that just shows you how fragile everything is right now.’’
This is the reality of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday weeks after beginning its havoc-wreaking global run that has sickened well over 100,000 and killed more than 4,000.
Precautionary action is what is needed now and that has been taken. There is no need for panic, even though this is a serious situation. The facts of the matter are that young, healthy adults are among the population that is best equipped to repel the virus. It is most commonly detrimental to the elderly and those who already have respiratory illnesses or complications. Most everyone else is capable of a full and complete recovery, with the proper care.
For most people, the new corona virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Charlotte coach James Borrego said these are scary times in the NBA, and no one argued.
‘’They’re all concerned and rightfully so,’’ Casey said. ‘’Everybody in our league should be concerned. I think everybody in our country right now, more than just basketball, is concerned. We all have to take care of ourselves and look out for our fellow man.’’
That’s what Orlando’s Evan Fournier did Wednesday night.
Fournier, a French national teammate of Gobert’s, reached out to him after news of the diagnosis and league wide shutdown broke.
‘’Was just on the phone with Rudy,’’ Fournier wrote. ‘’He is doing good man. Lets not (panic) everyone. Love you all.’’
Do what has been suggested by doctors and nurses worldwide. Increase the number of times that you vigorously wash your hands and avoid touching your face, nose and mouth whenever possible. Get the right amount of sleep each night and eat right, caring for yourself the best you can. Avoid large congregations of people whenever possible.
A colleague of mine who is in charge of a Veteran’s Administration Hospital has relayed information to me that he is screening all people who enter his facility, suggesting that visitors restrict their visits if not 100 percent needed.
His staff has been requested to increase the number of times that they are washing their hands and faces more regularly, as much as every 30 minutes or so, emphasizing the use of hot water and an anti-bacterial soap and disposable paper towels for drying. These precautions should keep most people safe from contracting the corona virus.
The best thing is to not panic, just take precautions when you can.