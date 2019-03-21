The 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament got the first full day of activity started on Thursday and where this is when a lot of excitement is generated with a number of first round upsets, it was a more formful day than most fans expected in what was touted as a wide open tournament.
"Formful" is what most experts would have called the day as some of the favorites rallied in the second half of their contests to post wins. Others, like Gonzaga, played like they had something to prove and simply overpowered their undermanned opponents.
The first two upsets of the opening round came when a pair of 10 seeds in Florida and Minnesota were able to post wins over 7 seeds in Louisville and Nevada.
For Nevada, it was the first time all season that they had suffered consecutive losses and they basically just played very tentative in giving up 70 points to the Florida Gators out of the SEC, one of the more powerful conferences in the country.
Louisville, who despite being awarded a 7 seed and hail from the vaunted ACC, never played like they were a favorite and they dropped their contest to Minnesota from the Big 10 by the score of 86-76.
The other first round upset came from Murray State, who proved to be too much for fifth seeded Marquette. Murray State outscored the Warriors by a final of 83-64. Ja Morant of Murray State provided the most excitement on this big day of action as he recorded the first triple-double in seven years in the tournament to lead the Racers to the win. In the process, all of the talk along the sidelines was about how much the sophomore had raised his interest in the upcoming NBA draft.
Gonzaga, the only number one seed to see action on Thursday, simply ran away from Farleigh Dickenson as expected as they posted a 87-49 win. The Zags dominated in every aspect of the game and it was never in doubt. The Zags powered their way into the second round, where they will match up with the winner between Baylor and Syracuse.
Other winners on Thursday included LSU beating Yale 79-74, Florida State topping Vermont 76-69, Auburn edging New Mexico State 78-77, Michigan State taking care of Bradley 76-65, Maryland edging clear of Belmont 79-77, Kansas was all over Northeastern 87-53, Kentucky handled Abilene Christian 79-44 and defending NCAA champions Villanova edging clear of St. Mary's in the second half 61-57.
Several of those school had a much harder time posting the win than one would have expected as the defending champion Villanova, trailed late into the second half against St. Mary's, who sent Gonzaga into the tournament on a losing note. As champions usually do, Villanova found a way to post the win and send the Gaels home for the year.
New Mexico State gave Auburn of the SEC all they could handle before Auburn was able to claim the two point win over the Aggies.
Yale led LSU for most of the contest, but in the end, it was the depth of the bench that allowed the Tigers to beat Yale and give the SEC a 4-0 record on the opening day.
Wins by Michigan State, Maryland, Minnesota and late game leads by Michigan and Purdue could propel the Big 10 to a 5-0 start in the tournament as the first day's action came to a close.
Michigan State was trailing when a Tom Izzo tirade got the Spartans going and they eventually went on to a nine point win over Bradley.
Action today will see three number one seeds, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina, all from the ACC in action as sixteen more teams will be sent home and the field is narrowed down to 32 teams still alive in the tournament.