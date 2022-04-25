FIRTH – In what turned out to be a surprise announcement, Firth High School has announced the hiring of a new head football coach.
Rigo Vasquez, who has been the defensive coordinator for the Cougars for several years, has accepted the head coaching position at Firth High School, following the resignation of Jordan Bartlett.
The Cougars have been on a very strong run in recent years, reaching the finals of the 2A state playoffs each of the past two season where they ultimately lost to state champions West Side.
This season, the Cougars are expected to challenge once again and have a senior-laden class going into the season, featuring some of the best 2A offensive and defensive talent in the state.
Vasquez will welcome the likely favorite to be the offensive player of the year in Gage Vasquez, a do-everything quarterback who is a threat to score from anywhere on the field and can pass and run with equal ability.
Vasquez will also have a potential defensive player of the year in his own son on the other side of the ball, where Alex Vasquez has been a two-time all-state defensive back and is also a threat to score defensively and offensively as he lines up as a wide receiver.
The Cougars will be one of the fastest teams in the state with running back Burton Park joining the Vasquez boys offensively and defensively giving them speed throughout the team and threats from both sides of the ball.
Rigo Vasquez is putting together his coaching staff in the next couple of weeks, but don’t look for many changes in those ranks as the coaching staff has been working well together now for several years and they know each other very well.
“I am very humbled by the offer from the high school to be the next head football coach,” Vasquez said. “I also feel the pressure to be at the helm of a program that has such high aspirations of winning and winning it all. That speaks highly of their confidence in me and what the expectations are for the program.”
Announcement of the hiring was released late Thursday afternoon and Vasquez has yet to put together anything regarding summer practices, weight training and camps for the football team.