THOMAS – A new tradition was born at Snake River High School on Wednesday as head football coach Jeb Harrison invited the eighth grade class of football players — next fall’s freshman class — to the high school to sign a contract of commitment to the Panthers’ football program.
“We wanted to create an air of what it will be like when these kids become seniors and are advancing on to the next level,” Harrison said. “These kids have never had to sign something that indicates what they are planning to do. This will be the first one that they do and hopefully the seriousness of it will have an impact on them.”
The premise of this project is that life is full of contracts and the impact on their lives is important. These athletes will be signing contracts to buy a car, later will come a commitment to a spouse, to buy a house. The whole world is full of contracts and this contract of commitment will be the first step of them moving towards being an adult and the obligations that they will have to take upon themselves for the rest of their lives.
Included in the contract are statements about behavior, progressing academically, the way they will treat others, including teachers, administrators, coaches, officials, spectators, and other players.
They agree to attend school on a daily basis, agree to improve their bodies and minds through weightlifting and attending practices and clinics — have fun, get stronger and faster, and become the best player that they can be.
“I thought a long time about this and it is about being the best teammate that I can,” Titan Martin said. “It means that I have to follow through, it isn’t just words that you say and then forget about. This is in writing and it is a serious thing.”
Martin has aspirations of being on the varsity this fall as a freshman. He is willing to play any position that helps the team win and develop as a player and teammate first, and the bonds that he hopes to develop with others will go a long ways to accomplishing those goals.
There were a total of 25 attendees to this signing and the school provided a table and media backdrop complete with all of the extras. The signing table was draped in Panther purple with helmets on the corners and a Wilson football and pictures were taken of each and every player to provide a historical record of what went on.
Harrison expects there will be additional players who sign the contract of commitment as some of the potential players were participating in a track meet and there are always new students moving into the district and transfers from other schools.