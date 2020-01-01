BLACKFOOT – As we turn the calendar into a new year, it is suddenly upon us that 2020 could be a very good season for the basketball teams around Bingham County.
We have the good fortune to have some very good teams in the area, some that are very entertaining and have a good chance to make a postseason run in the state tournaments.
I mention the state tournaments only because the expectations are high that there will be a number of local teams that make the tournament and advance to the state brackets and now is the time that we will start to analyze and project just how good these teams are.
Since the girls’ state tournament is in February, we will begin there and who better to look at than the Blackfoot Lady Broncos.
Blackfoot (8-1) overall, (4-0) in conference play.
Blackfoot lost its opening game to Thunder Ridge 68-58 and one of the coaches made the comment, “We just found out that we can’t just show up and win games, we have to come out and play.” Nothing could be truer than that statement.
No basketball team can just step onto the floor and win a game, especially in the High Country Conference, a mixture of good 4A and 5A teams.
Since that time, the Broncos have won eight straight games and the 4A portion of the HCC appears to be another battle between the Broncos and the Bonneville Bees. Bonneville is 8-0, 4-0 in conference play and the two teams are ranked second and third behind the Century Diamondbacks in the state’s latest media poll.
Bonneville and Blackfoot will meet on Jan. 7 in Blackfoot, which will most likely give the winner a leg up towards the conference regular season title and the top seed in the district tournament as well. If we all remember back to a year ago, the same scenario presented itself and neither team took advantage of getting one of the top seeds in the district tournament as both teams lost their opener and made things difficult to get to the state tourney.
Before that game takes place, the Broncos will play three games in Boise at the Timberline tournament, where they will play Borah (2-9), host Timberline (10-1) and Meridian (7-4). That should give the Broncos a very good feel for where they are as a team right now and what they have to work on to become a championship team. The thing to keep in mind is that it is never easy to beat a 5A team, no matter what their record is. In Boise, in particular, these 5A teams have been taking turns beating up on each other, so we shall see what comes out of that tourney before the big match-up against Bonneville.
Bonneville will play in the same tournament in Boise, with games against Eagle (6-5), Meridian (7-4) and Centennial (3-8). Of course, the games against Meridian will be looked at closely as both teams get the chance to play the Warriors. It should be very interesting.
Blackfoot would seem to have an edge at one of the two berths into the state tournament, but they should not want to assume anything and go for the gusto and the conference title.
Shelley Lady Russets
Shelley (0-9) overall, (0-3) in conference play.
Shelley is getting better, there is no doubt about it. They will win a game eventually, probably this year and it will bring some joy to the program for the future will be brighter than it is right now. They are not going to win a conference title, but they are getting better and will have a winning program before long. Best chances to win this year will come against Idaho Falls and possibly Hillcrest or Skyline, but they just are not ready for the likes of Bonneville or Blackfoot.
Snake River Lady Panthers
Snake River (4-7) overall, (0-0) in conference play
The Snake River Lady Panthers are a team that is very confusing. On paper, they should be the reverse of what their record shows, at the very least. Why they are not is the question. They have definitely lost some games that they should not have lost and there really is no explanation for it.
It could be that for as long as most people can remember, it has always come down to the last few games that matter in the season and when the Lady Panthers put it all together and win, they go to state and once there, it is anybody’s game and you simply have to play well at state to get a placing and a trophy.
The Lady Panthers benefit from a three-team conference, and in the case of this year, it is a very weak conference.
Snake River is 4-7, Marsh Valley is 6-6 and American Falls is 7-6.
American Falls has lost a couple of times to both North Fremont and Aberdeen, 2A schools, and split with 1A Div. II Rockland. Not what you would expect from a 3A school. Not ever.
Marsh Valley, on the other hand, has split with Bear Lake, who is having a pretty good year, but is still a 2A team and they have won a pair of games against Malad, again, a 2A team.
So, with that said, all Snake River will have to do is to beat both American Falls and Marsh Valley twice and earn the home court advantage in the district tournament and win that and they are in the state tournament once again. I just think that it is not what you want to do, put all of your eggs in one basket and roll the dice that you will be able to do all of that with a team that has been as inconsistent as it has all season long.
Now, that has faced this team three years in a row under their Head Coach Jeff Steadman and he has always come up with a plan and two years in a row, has had the plan work out to his advantage and there is no reason that it won’t once again.
Snake River has more talent than the other two teams and they should be able to get the job done. But what if?
Firth Lady Cougars
Firth (8-3) overall, (2-0) in conference play
Firth has been playing very well, especially of late, and they figure to have a leg up on the rest of the Nuclear Conference so far.
Other than a three-game stretch where they lost to Teton, Cole Valley Christian and Sugar-Salem, they have been unbeatable. They have developed a point guard in Hailey Barker, which was a concern at the start of the season and they own a win over Aberdeen, which has had a strong season already.
Firth can score inside or outside, as needed, they share the ball and have gotten contributions from areas that they may not have thought that they would be able to.
Megan Jolley in particular has given them some outside shooting and the tandem of Kiley Mecham and Hailey Gee can score with the best players in the conference inside the paint. Everyone on the team contributes and does so on a nightly basis.
The Lady Cougars’ biggest problem may be that they will have had a full two weeks off from their last game in December before their first game of 2020, when they travel to West Side today to tangle with the Lady Pirates. They won’t get back into Nuclear Conference play until they play Ririe on Jan. 7 at home in what could be a game that decides who the front runner is for the conference regular season champion.
Firth has the talent and the game to be Nuclear Conference champions, it will simply become a case of whether they really want that title and the berth at the state tournament that comes with it.
Aberdeen Lady Tigers
Aberdeen ( 9-4) overall, (1-0) in conference play.
Everyone in the South East Idaho 2A conference knows that the conference title runs through Soda Springs. It has for years and presumably will do so for several more years, except that they now have some company at the top. Both Aberdeen and Bear Lake have some quality on their team and both can make a case for themselves this season.
Aberdeen is young, with five sophomores starting at times and Bear Lake with their big three, including the recent MVP of the Aberdeen Holiday Tournament in Chelsea Gunderson.
If Aberdeen is to win the conference and the berth to the state tournament, then they will need to shore up a couple of problem areas. They cannot continue to foul at the rate they have been in recent games. That is especially true of starting point guard Yasmin Ortiz, who at times has looked like a foul looking for a place to happen. Ortiz is a vital weapon to the team, with speed, quickness and the ability to drive and hit the long range three-pointer. The thing is, she is spending more time on the bench in foul trouble than she is on the floor playing and that is a trend that needs to end and end soon. She is way too valuable of a player to be sitting on the bench.
Hope Driscoll is another player who is putting up stats in bunches. She is a premier shooter from the outside and they don’t just come along every year. Combined with Ellie Watson, Yasmin Ortiz, and Courtney Phillips, they are a foursome that could give everyone in the conference headaches and cause problems even for a team as polished and accomplished as Soda Springs.
It should be an interesting four or five weeks for the Tigers as they challenge themselves to take over the crown of the conference champions from Soda Springs.
Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs
Sho-Ban set team records for wins in each of the last two seasons. They return four of the five starters that carried them to 21 wins a year ago, but what they didn’t return was head coach Andrew Baldwin. The new coach is Justin Dance and he is more than qualified as a head coach to get them right back into the state tournament.
They have returning starter and leading scorer Harley Jackson who had been averaging close to 30 points per game and set three state scoring records a year ago. What has been missing is do-everything post player Reesha Pokibro who only recently has returned to the squad.
They should be able to put things together in the second half of the season, but they already find themselves one game behind Rockland, who beat the Lady Chiefs at Fort Hall earlier in the season. They will probably need to beat Rockland not only in the regular season, but also in the district tournament in order to get to the state tournament, where they have had some good luck and gained a following in the Treasure Valley.
This is a team that is capable, but has some weak spots in depth and if they get into foul trouble, it can cost them some games down the stretch. This time around, it is going to be how much do the Lady Chiefs want to win and bring home the conference and state titles. They are good enough, but the question is how much do they want it?
BOYS’ ACTION
Blackfoot Broncos (3-3) overall, (2-0) in High Country Conference
All I have heard about this season is that the High Country Conference is the Broncos’ to win. The worrisome thing is that Bonneville has kept pace with the Broncos every step of the way so far this year.
Bonneville has conference wins over Hillcrest and Skyline, just as the Broncos do. That makes them even. Or does it? Bonneville played Madison to a four-point difference on the road in Rexburg.
The Broncos, on the other hand, were shellacked by the Bobcats to the tune of a 29-point difference, also on the road in Rexburg. That should never happen to a team that has championship aspirations.
I am not giving up on Blackfoot yet, but I am very cautious when it comes to declaring the Broncos champions so early in the season, with so many games left to play and what I perceive as some holes in their game.
The Broncos are not a good rebounding team and lack size in the middle of their defense. They have had trouble with teams that possess size and that has the ability to rebound with strength. The Broncos players who seem to be the best rebounders and have the team’s best height also want to play outside, which takes them away from the basket and rebounding. Not a good case scenario for the Broncos.
This team is capable, they are athletic, and they are probably their own worst enemy. It could be that simple, and if it is, it will come down to making the little adjustments to give them a chance to be the winners and it will have to come from the players themselves. They will need to make the adjustments and want to be the champions if they are going to do it. If they are willing to sacrifice for the team, they will have a chance. If not, they will not win the title and will likely miss another trip to Boise for the state tournament.
Shelley Russets (0-6) overall, (0-0) in High Country Conference play
Shelley is what Shelley is. They have very little height on the team and it is very possible that their two best players are both sophomores who have a lot of growing up to do and will be learning on the job for the second half of the season.
There is no reason to believe that they can’t win a game, but they will have to earn it and nobody around the High Country Conference is going to give up games for nothing. It isn’t the way it works.
If they can get a win or two, that could make all the difference for the next couple of years. It will also help that Idaho Falls is moving up a classification, but that could be one of the two or three teams that they could actually beat. It will not be an easy transition, but the Russets are not quitters and they will surprise a team or two along the way.
Snake River Panthers (3-3) overall (0-0) in conference play
This may be a bit of a down year for the Panthers, but they are going to go to state and once there, you never know what could happen.
Thank your lucky stars Snake River, the Marsh Valley Eagles and the American Falls Beavers are not even good 2A teams, let alone good 3A teams and the path to state goes through those two teams and only those two teams. It should just be a matter of taking care of business and getting the job done. It will all be up to you to take care of those two teams and punch your ticket to state.
There are a few hurdles along the way, but nothing that you cant take care of. As the team goes along this season you are going to see some adjustments to the line-up as coach Bob Coombs works his magic and finds the right starting five and the correct rotation to get the most out of this team. They will play Snake River defense and do the little things, like defense and rebounding and that should be enough to get them to the promised land.
Firth Cougars (3-4) overall, (0-0) in conference play
A lot of people wondered how long it would take Scott Adams to restore the pride and Cougar culture to the Firth Cougars after a two-year absence. After their last game, I think the answer is six games.
The Cougars are young, with two sophomores starting and combined with two or three juniors the starters are pretty much set. There are only two seniors on the squad and one of them is usually in the line-up to offer some stability and they have done that without question. It is about team first at Firth and once that became their battle cry, their play has certainly improved.
They will win their share of games and they have a good chance at winning the conference as it seems to be a bit of a down year for the Nuclear Conference, but North Fremont has jumped up and are undefeated at this juncture. The Huskies may not have played the strongest of regular season games to this point, but they can score points in bunches and it will take a strong defensive effort to slow them down. Firth will get that chance on Jan. 24, so you can mark your calendars for a great ball game.
That is the date where I think that people will know if the Firth Cougars are 100 percent back or still have some work to do. It should be an interesting month of January for 2A basketball in Bingham County.
Aberdeen Tigers (2-6) overall, (0-0) in conference play
Aberdeen has won games against American Falls and Ontario, Ore., but in between, they have lost twice to Firth and once to North Fremont. Not a very special start to the season, but there is room to work and improve and they are in a conference that has some holes in it.
If they can overcome the likes of Bear Lake and West Side, then anything is possible.
It would seem that the West Side of things is very much doable. Bear Lake, well that might be a little more trouble, but still within the realm of high school basketball in this area of the state.
With head coach Joe Ingersoll at the helm, you can expect the team to improve as the season goes along and with a solid enough starting lineup, the Tigers should be in the hunt by the time that the District Tournament rolls along.
The Tigers are not the best, nor the worst team in the South East Idaho Conference, and that just means that they will need to get things rolling before the new year takes hold and they run out of games in the season and before the state tournament berths are handed out. Only time will tell the tale of this team and their destination on the season.
Sho-Ban Chiefs (2-5) overall, (1-3) in conference play
The Chiefs are already behind in conference play by four games. They play a very undisciplined style of basketball and that is not good in the state of Idaho.
In a recent game, they shot more times from beyond the three-point line than they did inside of the three-point line. You just can’t give up the ball in those situations and when you shoot from that far outside, you usually just give the other team the ball.
The Chiefs will need to develop some sort of discipline before they will ever be considered a threat to win the conference, especially with teams like North Gem and Rockland ahead of them in the standings and looking to remain that way for some time to come.