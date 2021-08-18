BLACKFOOT – Here are some bits and pieces of the goings on in professional rodeo as we get closer to September and the fall run to the National Finals Rodeo.
PATTERSON CLOSING IN ON RECORD EARNINGS IN STEER ROPING
A year after finishing fourth in the PRCA | RAM World Standings, steer roper Cole Patterson is on the verge of making history in the sport of rodeo.
The Pratt, Kan., cowboy has had the best year of his young career, and there is still six weeks left to go in the regular season.
The funny thing is that Patterson really didn’t realize that he was even close to the record before the Cheyenny Frontier Days Rodeo in early August.
“It’s not something you really think about when you’re out rodeoing every weekend, I’m just trying to do as well as I possibly can,” said Patterson, 26. “I didn’t even know about the record until recently, it probably came into my head that it could be a possibility right after Cheyenne.”
Patterson finds himself with $89,233 earned this season, which is $194 shy of the PRCA record set in 2018 by Tuf Cooper with $89,427. He says his success in 2021 has many layers.
“I’d say I’ve been a little spoiled this year with the success that I’ve had,” Patterson said. “At the bigger rodeos this year there’s been a ton of good steers for us to run on. I’ve been fortunate enough, when I get a good lead in the average it seems I’ve been lucky enough to finish the roping on a great draw.”
Patterson is scheduled to rope in four PRCA events before the end of August, starting with the Wyoming State Fair & Rodeo in Douglas, Aug. 18. He acknowledged while it would be a tremendous feat to break the record, he hopes it won’t be the last time a new name is at the top.
“I mean it’s always cool to break records in a sport that’s been around as long as rodeo has,” Patterson said. “It may sound silly, but I hope it keeps getting broken time and time again. I hope that if I end up breaking it that somebody breaks it in the future because it just means that rodeo is getting better all the time.”
Patterson is also in a prime position to make a run at his first world championship, he currently sits alone atop the world standings. He said accomplishing that goal is what he’s really fighting for but having his name in the record books would be a cherry on top of a magical season.
“It’s definitely what we’re all after when the season starts,” Patterson said. “Anybody who rodeos for a living that says they aren’t out there for that is lying to you. So, it would truly mean everything to get that done this year.”
But he knows neither will come easy this season.
“It gets really tough from here on out the rest of the way,” Patterson said. “It’s really the Top 40 or 50 steer ropers in the world from here on out going to all the rodeos across the country, so the competition in our already difficult sport gets that much tougher.”
TOUR FINALE TO PAY OUT $1 MILLION
Today, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® (PRCA) proudly announced the PRORODEO® Tour Finale will pay $1 million to contestants and other PRCA members at California Rodeo Salinas, Sept. 23-26.
The ProRodeo Tour presented by Pendleton Whisky is the culmination of the most prestigious tour on the PRCA circuit. The Tour Finale will punch tickets to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® in Las Vegas for a majority of ProRodeo athletes.
“A payout this significant on the final weekend of the regular season will give the ProRodeo Tour Finale a playoff-type atmosphere for those in the hunt for the NFR and a PRCA World Championship,” PRCA interim CEO Tom Glause said.
Over the course of the season, contestants competed in up to 55 ProRodeo Tour rodeos that paid out more than $18 million in hopes of qualifying for the Tour Finale.
That hard work will pay off with the chance of competing for a share of nearly $1 million.
The rodeo purse will pay out $596,000, which includes entry fees paid by the event, and each contestant in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping (headers and heelers), saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding will receive a $1,500 appearance fee that will not count toward the PRCA | RAM World Standings.
The Tour Finale also will host breakaway roping, with ropers competing for a purse of $38,000, including entry fees. They will also receive a $500 appearance fee that will not count toward the world standings.
FOUR TIME WORLD CHAMPION TUF COOPER HEADED TO SIDELINES WITH INJURY
Four-time PRCA World Champion Tuf Cooper is going to be out action after suffering an injury to his left hand in Logan, Utah, Aug. 14.
Cooper, who won tie-down roping world championships in 2011-12 and 2014 and the all-around world title in 2017, talked to ProRodeo.com about the injury.
“I got a coil in my left hand getting off (my horse),” said Cooper, 30, who was competing at the Cache County Fair and Rodeo. “It locked down on all four of my fingers. My index finger is the one that took most of the damage. It fractured my (left) index finger and broke the finger nail off, and I had to get I think 30 stitches to fix it. They got me stitched up and cleaned up real nice at the hospital in Logan. I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before.”
Cooper, who is second in the PRCA | RAM World Standings in all-around and tie-down roping, is planning to see a hand specialist in Colorado Springs, Colo., later this week.
“I’m hoping to see him on Wednesday, and if not Wednesday, definitely by Friday,” Cooper said. “He was thinking I would be out four weeks, but that’s just what he told me over the phone. I will have a better idea of how long I will be out when I see him in person.
“After I see the specialist, I will go home and rehab my left hand. Worst-case scenario, I will be ready for the last couple weeks of the season. Hopefully, I will get to return before then, but I’m going to do what’s best for my (left) hand.”
The PRCA regular season concludes Sept. 30.
“I’m really thankful that I’m a position (in the world standings) where I don’t have to keep rodeoing,” Cooper said. “It was an accident, and I just thank God it wasn’t any worse. It is awesome the rodeo community we have, and I can’t thank people enough for all the support.”
HOLBROOK, IDAHO NATIVE RIGGIN SMITH HAVING GREAT ROOKIE YEAR IN PRCA
Riggin Smith’s rookie season in the PRCA couldn’t have gone much better. He not only won the PRCA | Resistol Rookie of the Year in saddle bronc riding, but he set a handful of rodeo records along the way.
One of those records came courtesy of the reigning PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year, The Cervi Brothers’ Womanizer.
The 88.5-point trip on Womanizer was good enough to put Smith in the record books at the Sikeston (Mo.) Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.
“It was a nice horse, I couldn’t have really been set up better that night in Sikeston,” said Smith, 22. “I was the last out on the last perf, on a horse that was going for Horse of the Year and ended up getting it. It was everything that I wanted it to be, I didn’t ride her as good as I could have, but I guess it was good enough that day.”
Smith’s ride broke the record that was previously set in 2008 by five-time World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider Billy Etbauer.
“I’ve been to that rodeo quite a few times, with it being in my circuit,” Smith said. “I knew that Billy (Etbauer) had the record there, and to beat his record was a feeling that I’ll never forget. He’s the greatest bronc rider of all time, in my opinion. He did it so well for so long in this sport. He showed all of us what really doing the basics can get you.”