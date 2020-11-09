BLACKFOOT – It has always been a question in my mind as to why everyone worries about all-conference teams in athletics, except when it comes to cross country, wrestling and probably golf, all sports which are more individual activities rather than team sports.
If that is the case then, why do we bother with team standings and scoring?
It is just as important that the team works together to make each individual member of the team to be better and benefit the whole as it is to help each individual on the team better. The efforts of all work together to make the program better and stronger.
This year, the Bingham News Chronicle is going to change how we all look at things. Since there were no individual winners at the state level in cross country and the emphasis was on how teams did from different schools in the area, why not have an All-Bingham County team for cross country and honor those who helped their team-mates become better athletes and focus on those who are deserving of a little more recognition for what they went through this year, especially with COVID-19 taking such a big chunk out of our season on a whole.
There were meets canceled and restrictions placed on different athletes and changes in the location of the state cross country championships. Which Bingham County runners excelled beyond the limits of what they were expected to do? This is a look at those exact parameters and we are going to give a little bit of recognition to those athletes. They may not have been the fastest, but it looks at each school and who may have given just a little bit more than was required. Did they make their team better because of their efforts.
This is not a grading of who was the fastest or who did the best as an individual, but more about who stepped up and made their team better and helped the team to a higher placing.
Bingham County Boys Cross Country ‘All County Team’
FIRST TEAM
Eli Gregory, Blackfoot – Team Captain
Not only is Gregory the best runner in Bingham County, he leads his team and makes each runner at Blackfoot better. Whether it is simply through encouragement or showing through his example, Eli led the Broncos to a trophy at the Idaho State Meet, the first time that has happened in a number of years.
Lincoln High, Snake River
With a season best time of 16:48.9, High was the top performer for the Snake River Panthers, who finished fourth at state this season. The Panther were ranked as high as second in the state in the 3A classification and High had a lot to do with it.
Keegan McCraw, Snake River
McCraw was one hard running dude. He improved his times by nearly a minute from the first meet to the State Finals and was a district champion, both as an individual as a team member. Big things are expected of him for his senior year in 2021.
Mitch Harrison, Firth
This senior had his best year as a cross country runner this season and helped to get his team to the State Meet the final week in October. Harrison, who runs the 400 and 800 in track, did not let his sprinter background deter him from running his best when it counted and is more than deserving of being on this list of athletes.
Ben Vernon, Shelley
Ben wasn’t the fastest member of this team, but he led Shelley all season long with his performances. He has been leading a resurgence of runners at Shelley and the program is growing in stature since the Russets moved to the 4A Classification a couple of years ago.
SECOND TEAM
Justin Whitehead, Blackfoot
Justin is part of the “youth movement” that has been going on at Blackfoot. All five of their top runners return for next season, two juniors and three sophomores. Nothing more needs to be said.
Matt Thomas, Blackfoot
Thomas comes from a family of runners and he is not letting them down in any way, shape or form. He is an elite runner in his own right and only continues to improve and get better.
Payden Parmenter, Blackfoot
Another of the up and coming runners that attend Blackfoot High School. They will only add to the legacy that they are building and will be the favorites to repeat as High Country Conference Champions in 2021.
Nathaniel Frame, Firth
Frame and Harrison will be graduating this spring from Firth High School and they will leave the cross country program with some holes to fill. His hard work and ability will be missed by many around the school.
Rylan Anderson, Snake River
A naturally gifted runner, Anderson also plays football and basketball in addition to his running. Since his athletic ability is so great, he is often recruited by another sport and he can’t devote as much time to be a runner. One has to wonder just how good he could be if he spent as much time working on his running as he does his other activities.
Honorable Mention:
J.T. Morgan, Blackfoot
Brock Goodwin, Snake River
Strider Perry, Firth
Isaac Vernon, Shelley
Bingham County Girls’ Cross Country All-County Team
FIRST TEAM
Hailey Raymond, Snake River – Team Captain
The mere fact that a freshman runner makes the grade as the team captain and a member of the first team is a testament to her hard work and work ethic. From the first meet this year, Raymond has improved by leaps and bounds and while she may not be the fastest runner in the county, it doesn’t discount the fact that she may have been if she had raced with a higher profile team. She is that good and her leadership abilities are above and beyond making her almost like a coach on the trail so to speak.
Raymond is a district champion and finished in fourth at the recent state meet in Pocatello.
Emily Despain, Blackfoot
Despain is a bit faster than Raymond, but this team isn’t all about who was the fastest, that was already rewarded with medals during the season. Despain did lead her team to a fifth place finish at the 4A state championsihps. One can only imagine what kind of a team could be put together if you were to combine Snake River and Blackfoot with all of the youth that they have together. It could have been pretty amazing and provokes thoughts of how fun it is going to be to watch those teams in the next year or two.
Sarah Despain, Blackfoot
Sarah and Emily have been quite the 1-2 punch for the entire season at Blackfoot. They have pushed each other to faster times and better runs almost every week it seems. When you see Emily make the turn for home, you know that Sarah will be right behind. It must be a delight to be Jason Lish, the coach of the Broncos, to know and be able to count on such consistent performers as the Despains.
Cassi Robbins, Firth
This senior is a multiple state champion in track. She won the 400 meters as a sophomore, has been on two 4x400 relay teams and also has won medals in the 200. It isn’t often that a sprinter makes the move to cross country, but Robbins did and she led her team this year. She is a talented runner who has worked hard outside of her comfort zone and become a respected runner. You can always use a runner like that on your team.
Morgan Sensenbach, Snake River
Always battling, Sensenbach has overcome physical ailments every year that she has run. She is a medal winner in the 800 at the state level and is continually working to become better. This year, she started the year as the fifth runner on the Lady Panthers team and worked her way up to the number two runner. That kind of dedication needs to be rewarded.
SECOND TEAM
Maddy Larsen, Blackfoot
Another of the freshman class that has been very prominent this season. Larsen made great strides this season and has earned a spot on our second team for 2021. A lot is expected from this talented young lady and she can only go upward, not downward in our opinion.
Breanna Williams, Shelley
Here is another freshman, one that Shelley will build around for the future. The growth of the program for the Lady Russetts will be built around her and her talent. She is fast and she is a sure fire super star for the future as long as she can stay injury free.
Kylee Morgan, Snake River
This sophomore is brash and talented and that can be a very dangerous combination. Dangerous that is for the opponents. Morgan is getting stronger and better with each passing season. The lack of a track season a year ago hindered her growth and she will only improve with continued running and running year round with both track and field seasons and cross country seasons.
Olga Andrade, Blackfoot
Yet another freshman, one who may have tailed off a bit in the later stages of the 2020 season, but who has a ton of talent. She is another one of the youth brigade that seemingly has taken the Broncos team and is dead set on making it a success whether the team wants to be or not. She has had some injuries, but should be able to get stronger and faster as time passes.
Kierra Jensen, Snake River
Much was expected this year from this senior and maybe she got caught up in all of the hype around her and her team. All that has been said by her team mates is how great she was at motivating everyone around her and helped to make the team better and stronger and that is what all of this is about. Did she make the team better? Definitely. Did she have the season that she wanted at the beginning? Maybe not, but that doesn’t deter what she brings to the table each and every race and practice.
HONORABLE MENTION
Allister Dillow, Snake River
Another of the freshman brigade for Snake River, one that came to the program at the last minute and improved so quickly that she helped the team to a second place finish at the 2020 state meet. That is quite an accomplishment for a freshman and she can only be expected to get better and better, especially with the summer program that the Lady Panthers have implemented in the past couple of years. The sky is apparently the limit for this young racer.
Savannah Ivins, Shelley
Yet another freshman to dot our line-up in this feature. Ivins improved all season long, just missing the individual invitations to the state meet. She will be counted upon to bring depth and strength to the Lady Russets next season and beyond. She will be great if she can keep her focus and can build herself into a true runner. That will be up to her coaches to get her lined out and lined out in the proper manner.
Clara Benson, Shelley
This senior has been a mainstay of the Lady Russets program for several years and this may have been her best year and that was a blessing for the Russets program. The hope is that she will continue to improve and keep her career going at the next level.
Kanniyah Jorgensen, Blackfoot
The fifth member of the Blackfoot Lady Broncos to make this team and her improvement before next fall is needed in a big way. That could be the difference in the Lady Broncos making the medal stand in the fall as a team, or only as a few individuals picking up the medals for themselves. The Broncos want and expect to be up there next fall and will likely settle for nothing less when the time comes to put up or shut up.
That, folks, is the 14 young men and 14 young women who will make up the Bingham County All-County Teams for cross country for 2020. It has been a very trying year and one that has brought about some great performances by these youngsters and will be sure to bring about a lot more in the very near future.
Be sure to keep you eyes open for other great athletic feats that this group will bring forth in other sporting endeavors that they may be involved in during the coming months.