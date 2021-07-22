LINCOLN, Neb. – Performance six has now been recorded and the cowgirls and cowboys will begin work on the second go-round to try and earn a spot in the all important short go-round, where the field will be cut down and the national championships will be on the line in each of the events.
That action started Wednesday evening with performance seven as we wind our way through the National High School Finals Rodeo.
BARREL RACING
Chaley Hext of Canadian, Texas jumped out to grab the performance with a nice 17.912 time, one of only two times under 18 seconds in this performance. The other went to Wyoming cowgirl Jordan Morman of Gillette, who posted a 17.993 time and you can see that the times are beginning to bunch up in every event. Third was Layne Stevens of St. Lawrence, South Dakota with a time of 18.024. Fourth was Shaeden Marr of Tularosa, New Mexico with a time of 18.078 and in fifth was McKenna Rud of Mondovi, Wisconsin with a time of 18.109. The top Idaho cowgirl in the event was Teely Bott, who posted a time of 18.661, and that put her 20th in the list of 39 who posted times.
BAREBACK RIDING
Only eight of the riders in this event were able to make the eight second ride in performance 6 and they were led by Montana cowboy Kaleb Norstrom of East Helena, Montana who put up a nice 78 point score. He was followed by Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis, Wyoming with a 73 and Kooper Helmburg of San Tan Valley, Arizona who matched that 73 and earned him a tie for second in the event. There were no Idaho cowboys who posted a score in Performance number 6.
BOYS’ CUTTING
Another performance in the books and the qualifying times and scores seem to be shrinking. Only 13 of the entries in Boys’ Cutting posted scores and they were led by a Utah cowboy in Porter Hales of Morgan, Utah with a 145 point score. In second was Jake Starns of Lovelady, Texas who was good enough to earn a 144 point score and he was followed by Daniel Miranda of Kula, Hawaii with a 143 point score. No Idaho cowboys were included in the results of Boys’ Cutting from performance six.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Nothing was posted for performance six.
BULL RIDING
Only three scores were recorded for performance six in Bull Riding and it was a New Mexico cowboy who ended up on top. Marco Juarez of Anthony, New Mexico posted a 76 point ride to take top honors in the performance. We will see how he fares in performance 7 on Wednesday night. In second was Trevor Hebert of Prairieville, Louisiana with a 74 and in third was Mason Spain of Forney, Texas with a 72. Cooper Cooke was scheduled to ride in this performance but did not post a score. We will have to watch and see how he does when he comes right back on Wednesday night in performance seven.
GIRLS’ CUTTING
In performance number six, things appear to be tightening up. For those who hadn’t yet made an appearance, they will be going back to back with performance six and seven both held on Wednesday. Leading the way for performance six is Taylor Porter of Morgan, Utah who posted a 148 score to hold the performance lead. In second is AnnaMarie Schreck of Murphy, Texas who had a fine 145 point score posted by the judges. In third, Claire Sterling of Parma represented the state of Idaho well with her 144 point effort in the field of 19 on Wednesday morning.
GOAT TYING
Team Idaho jumped into the fray in this event on Wednesday morning as Hailey Jo Gibbs grabbed the best time of the performance with a 7.9 time to set the standard for the performance. Hailey Jo hails from Riverside, Utah, just across the state line between Idaho and Utah and she is representing Idaho like a champion. In second is Hattie Haynes of Hydro, Oklahoma who had a time of 8.12 seconds and in third is Katie Schlang of Lake Charles, Louisiana who had a time of 8.69 seconds. Times in this performance ranged from 7.9 seconds down to 15.91 seconds.
POLE BENDING
You have to be fast and have a lot of agility to be the horse in this event and as a rider, you have to be able to guide the horse through pattern and stay aboard in a relaxed and centered manner. That is what Madison Mills of Eddyville, Nebraska did as she posted the best time of the performance with a 20.736 to lead the morning performance. In second is Lexi Murer of Big Fork, Montana with a time of 20.798 and in third we find Gwyneth Cheyne of Klamath Falls, Oregon with a time of 21.078 seconds. Nobody from Team Idaho was competing in this performance so we will look for them later on.
REINED COW HORSE
Performance seven of this event has brought out some good riders and top scores. Leading the way is Trevor Hale of Perryton, Texas who had a score of 296. In second we find Hope Kell of Wilton, California who had a score of 288.5 and in third is Regan Wheatley of Calhan, Colorado and Team Colorado who posted a score of 287 points. Shawney Telford of Caldwell was in 10th place with a score of 276.5 which not only gets her a score, but set her up for a shot at a really good score in performance seven on Wednesday evening.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
One of the toughest events on the list for this year as cowboys have had trouble getting the eight seconds and posting a score. Performance six saw a bump in the scores as 10 cowboys did their thing, made the eight second ride and posted a score. The list is led by Gus Gallard, of Morse, Texas and he put up a 78 point ride to grab the performance lead. In second is Larry Bennett of Lowndes, Missouri and he had a score of 73 for his effort. In third we find Canadian cowboy Briley Scott of Sunre, Alberta, Canada with his score of 69 for the event. Idaho did not have a representative that posted a score on Wednesday morning.
STEER WRESTLING
Another of the rough stock events usually is considered as the toughest on a cowboy’s body and the times will usually reflect who is still feeling good and without all of the bumps and bruises as the other contestants. Leading the way for performance six6 is Hawaiian cowboy Cameron Haumea of Ewa Beach, Hawaii who put up a time of 4.58 seconds. In second we find Bridger Sanborn of Willcox, Arizona with a time of 4.73 and in third is Sam Petersen of Helena, Montana with a time of 5.22 seconds.
Idaho’s Hunter Roche was right behind the top three with his fourth place finish and a time of 5.3 seconds. Hunter is from Inkom, and is a three-sport athlete at Marsh Valley High School.
TEAM ROPING
Another of the very popular events in high school rodeo, team roping is one of the events that is co-ed which brings the talents of the ladies into play. Leading performance six is Trey Begay of Tuba City, Arizona and his partner Alex Velazquez of Gilbert, Arizona. They posted a time of 6.46 seconds. In second is Randon Ross and Denim Ross of Botha, Alberta Canada who had a time of 7.31 seconds and in third is Tanner Brown of Florence, Missouri and Brody Smith of Hazlehurst, Missouri who posted a time of 7.64 seconds. There was not a member of Team Idaho who posted a time in this performance.
TIE DOWN ROPING
The event that started all of rodeo is back at it in performance six and the cowboy that formed and threw the best loop was Clay Yadon of Otterbein, Indiana who posted a fast time of 8.97 seconds. In second is Justin Plaisance of Cut Off, Louisiana with a time of 9.91 seconds and in third is Nebraska cowboy Trace Travnicek of Monstare, Nebraska who put up a time of 10.28 seconds. Twenty cowboys were able to put up times, but there was not a representative from Team Idaho among them in performance six on Wednesday morning.