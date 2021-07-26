LINCOLN, Neb. – The 11th performance of the National High School Finals Rodeo has been posted from Friday night, leaving only one more performance until the all important short go-round Saturday night, when the national champions in all of the events were decided.
Let’s see how things turned out on Friday night.
BARREL RACING
No Team Idaho cowgirls were involved on Friday night so we can get right to the action and we find a North Dakota cowgirl atop the performance standings. Trista Hovde of Sidney, Montana posted a fine 17.369 second run. Trista rodeos for Team North Dakota and are they ever lucky to have her aboard for 2021. In second is Merrin Frost of Baldwin City, Kansas with a time of 17.515 and here is a cowgirl who rodeos for Missouri. In third is Reagan Fogleman of Liberty, North Carolina with a time of 17.872.
BAREBACK RIDING
Bareback riding is next on our stop of the Friday night performances and Team Idaho was represented by none other than Cooper Cooke who is currently leading the All Around Cowboy standings for 2021. Cooper posted a score of 72 in the performance, good enough for fifth place and only a handful of points behind the leader of the performance Kaston Ford of Sturgis, South Dakota who had a 78 point ride. In second is Spur Owens of Helena, Montana with a 77.5 point ride and Mason Stuller of Veneta, Oregon checked in third with a 76.5 point ride.
BOYS’ COW CUTTING
Jett Brower of St. Anthony continued to make a case for himself to be included in the short go-round as he posted a score of 139 in the performance. That put him in a tie for sixth place in the performance. Leading the way is Jake Tree of Mount Pleasant, Utah with a 144.5 point score and right behind is Hunter Beason of Philadelphia, Mississippi with a score of 143. In third is Texas cowboy Patden Rust of Gordon, Texas with a score of 141.5 as we get closer to the final 20 for the short go-round on Saturday night.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
It was another crowded leader board on Friday night in breakaway roping, led by Skylee Draper of Genola, Utah and her time of 2.05 seconds. In second is Sarah Toole of Rydal, Georgia and her time of 2.09 while Maci Harvey of Mead Oklahoma was third with a time of 2.12 seconds. Each of the top 10 on Friday night broke the three second barrier, so it is hot and furious in the breakaway roping event. No Team Idaho members were involved in the Friday night action.
BULL RIDING
Not a single cowboy posted a score in bull riding on Friday night which virtually assured that Idaho will be represented by both Cooper Cooke and Rawley Johnson in the short go-round with a chance at a national title.
GIRLS’ COW CUTTING
Faith Farris of Midway, Texas may have left the best for the Friday night performance as she posted a 152 point score to take the performance honors. That gave Farris the top two scores of the week, with a 151 and a 152 and she was the runaway leader in the average at this juncture of the rodeo. In second is Whitney Jennings of Seneca, Nebraska with a 143.5 point score and in third is Hanna King, another Texas cowgirl who posted a 143.5 point score as well.
GOAT TYING
Goat tying is the next event on our stroll through the results from Friday night. Leading the performance is Kennedy Buckner of Powell Butte, Oregon with a quick time of 7.9 seconds. That was the only time under eight seconds on the evening. In second is Blaize Deere of Scotts Hill, Tennessee who had a time of 8.08 seconds and in third we find Jayda Miller of Bowman, North Dakota who was able to post her time of 8.6 second to claim the third position.
POLE BENDING
We now have our third sub-20 second run in pole bending, thanks to the efforts of MaRynn Moody of Delta, Utah, who posted a 19.811 second run Friday night. That just goes to show you that great times can crop up at any time. In second is Olivia Walker of Okotoks, Alberta, Canada who posted a time of 20.725 seconds and in third we find Kayla Earnhardt of Mooresville, North Carolina who had a time of 20.789. Hayden Corta is still in the running for a short go-round spot as she posted a time of 21.24 seconds, good enough for fifth place in the performance.
REINED COW HORSE
Sierra Telford continued her strong National High School Finals Rodeo as she placed second in the Friday night performance with a strong score of 291.5 points. Elizabeth Frisbee also was in the performance and posted a score of 173 points.
Leading the way is Trevor Hale of Perryton, Texas with a 296 point score. Telford is second at 191.5 and in third is Gage Gardiner of Whitesboro, Texas with a 291 point score.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Another small group of rough stock riders made the eight second ride and posted scores in saddle bronc on Friday night.
They were led by Brody McAbee of Ansley, Nebraska with a 70 point score, followed by Bryce Eck of Redfield, Kansas with a 62 point score and third is Bryon Christiansen of Emery, Utah who posted a score of 61 points.
STEER WRESTLING
Idaho cowboy Wes Shaw posted a time of 8.43 seconds in Friday night’s performance and that put him on the bubble for the short go-round Saturday night. It will all depend on the Saturday morning performance.
Winning the Friday night performance in steer wrestling was Blane Mahoney of Heppner, Oregon with a fast time of 4.35 seconds. In second was Emmett Edler of State Center, Iowa with a time of 5.14 seconds and third was Cody Newell of Jonesville, Michigan with a time of 5.9 seconds.
TEAM ROPING
The good news was that Logan Corta of Bancroft and Tom Simpson of Malad City finished in the number eight spot in the Friday night performance. They posted a time of 16.2 seconds for the round. Leading the performance is Clay Clayman of Highlandville, Missouri and his partner Cooper Freeman of Carthage, Missouri with a time of 7.39 seconds. In second place is Trent Davis of Lumberton, Mississippi and Hadley Jones, also of Lumberton, Mississippi who posted a time of 7.43 seconds. Third place went to Joey and Luke Denney, both of Carrolton, Georgia who had another sub eight second run at 7.82 seconds.
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Stephens of Team Idaho ran into some trouble in Friday night’s performance. After a good first performance for Stephens, his second wasn’t nearly as flawless. He posted a time of 23.04 seconds which only got him in 14th place in the performance. This performance was won by Bryson Tays of Crossville, Tennessee who posted a time of 8.59 seconds. In second is Cole Clemons of Okeechobee, Florida with a time of 8.85 seconds and in third is Jayden Broussard of Broussard, Louisiana who had a time of 10.22 seconds.