LINCOLN, Neb. — The National High School Finals Rodeo has completed its nearly two-week run in Lincoln, and has posted the 13th and final performance results which is also known as the short go-round, which featured the top 20 qualifiers from each of the events.
In the bareback riding event, Idaho was represented by Kelby Schneiter, who was crowned as the high school world champion in the event on Saturday night. It is quite a tribute to the work and effort put in by Schneiter, who will be taking his talents to Western Texas College this fall.
Here are the results from performance 13.
BARREL RACING
There were no qualifiers from Team Idaho in the barrel racing event and the short go-round was won by Karsen Jackson of Cornville, Arizona with a fast time of 17.311 second. Finishing in the second position was Merrin Frost of Baldwin City, Kansas with a time of 17.335 seconds while in third we find Kiarra Reiss of Dickinson, North Dakota with at time of 17.415 second. Fourth was Alexis McDonald of Gardiner, Montana with a time of 17.523 seconds and in fifth we find Ava Grayce Sanders of Vero Beach, Florida who stopped the timer in 17.547 seconds.
BAREBACK RIDING
This is the event where Team Idaho really shined all week. Three cowboys — Kelby Schneiter, Cooper Cooke, and Kelton Maxfield were all very prominent from the time the performances started over a week ago. All three made the short go-round and they finished in first, fifth and sixth place when the final results of the go-round were posted.
Schneiter ended up not only winning the go-round, but was crowned as the world champion for 2021. That is a pretty impressive honor that not only shows how well Schneiter represented himself, his hometown and the state of Idaho, but also the college where he will be taking his talents beginning on August 11 as he heads down the road to Western Texas College to rodeo collegiately. Western Texas did some great recruiting this winter as they not only snagged Schneiter, but also got Rawley Johnson and Cooper Cooke in a great recruiting effort.
First place goes to Kelby Schneiter of Rexburg, with a score of 81, second went to Sam Peterson of Helena, Montana with a score of 79.5 and third is Mason Stuller of Veneta, Oregaon with a score of 78 points. In fourth we find Kaleb Norstrom of East Helena, Montana with a score of 77.5 and in fifth, Cooper Cooke of Victor with a score of 77.
Cooke was also named the Reserve World Champion All-Around cowboy as he was prominent in all three rough stock riding events — bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding.
Kelton Maxfield finished sixth with a score of 76.5 points, showing just how dominant the Team Idaho cowboys were in this event.
BOYS’ COW CUTTING
Jett Brower of St. Anthony was Idaho’s top cowboy in this event and he finished in ninth place in the go-round. Idaho state champion Joe Zebarth was also in the finals and he finished up with a 14th place finish. Not what he wanted or expected, but still pretty good for a pair of cowboys from a little state like Idaho.
Leading the performance and the short go-round was Russell Bushaw of Weatherford, Texas with a score of 146. In second place is Kerry Duvall of Farmington, California with a score of 145, while in third we find Jake Starns of Lovelady, Texas with a score of 144. Tying for the third spot is Utah cowboy Cade Denton of Sterling, Utah also posting a score of 144, while in fifth we find another Texas cowboy in Payden Rust of Gordon, Texas who posted a score of 143 points. That is fine group of cowboys and horses that competed in the boys’ cutting event.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
This has been one of the toughest and fasted events of the week as there were a couple of times posted under two seconds, which is just about unheard of. Imagine, the calf breaking out and the cowgirl not only having the loop around the neck, but also pulled up fast enough to “break” the rope in less than two seconds.
Leading the way is Canadian cowgirl Kendal Pierson of Wardlow, Alberta, Canada with at ime of 2.13 seconds. In second place is Cheyenne VandeStouwe of Inwood, Iowa with a time of 2.38 seconds and in third we find Macarti Martin of Evanston, Wyoming with a time of 2.44 seconds. Finishing in fourth is Tylie McDonald of Bryan, Texas who posted a time of 2.51 seconds and in fifth is Claire Vincent of Sulphur, Louisiana who had a time of 2.61 seconds.
BULL RIDING
This is an event that Team Idaho shined in as well. With the group of riders that Idaho sent, including Cooper Cooke and Rawley Johnson, two of the most respected bull riders in the Northwest, there were high hopes for this event. Johnson finished up the short go-round in the number three position and was fourth in the world as a result. The Ririe cowboy has represented all year long, from the time he graduated from Ririe High School in December until he just missed a state title in June, losing out to Cooper Cooke who won his third straight Idaho All Around Cowboy Award.
In the short go-round, Johnson finished in third place and Cooke was bucked off and missed a chance to place with no score.
Leading the way is John Crimber of Decatur, Texas who posted a score of 88. In second was Brody Hasenack of Jackson, Wyoming who had a score of 83.5 and third was Johnson with his 81 point score.
Fourth was Ty Parnell of Edmond, Oklahoma with a score of 80.5 and fifth was Clay Guiton of Cherryville, North Carolina with his score of 80 points.
GIRLS’ COW CUTTING
Team Idaho looked to be in pretty good shape for a high finish in the girls’ cutting event with Claire Sterling having a great rodeo and Brenna Brown also being prominently listed. Both ran into a little trouble during the go-round, with Sterling finishing in 13th place and Brown in 16th place but both performed well throughout the week.
Winning the short go was AnnaMarie Schreck of Murphy, Texas with a posted score of 150 points while Karrigan Cagley of Kentwood, Louisiana had a nice score of 147. In third place we find Shayla Boyce of Marietta, Oklahoma with a score of 145 while in fourth we have Jade Mitchell of Weatherford, Texas with a score of 144.5 points. Rounding out the top five finishers was Tylor Todd of Rexford, Kansas who posted a 144 point score.
GOAT TYING
This event, one of the more popular events in high school rodeo, also saw some nice performances by Team Idaho, represented by Hailey Jo Gibbs, Laynee Gregerson and Harley Beasley.
Gibbs was the cowgirl who stood out the best for Idaho as evidenced by her third place finish in the go-round that got her world recognition for the effort. Her time of 7.67 seconds led the team and earned her the third fastest time of the round, but also got her the third best finish in the World of high school rodeo in the event.
Winning the go-round was Jessica Stevens of Creighton, Nebraska who posted a time of 7.25 seconds while in second we found Kennedy Buckner of Powell Butte, Oregon who had a time of 7.39 seconds. Gibbs held down the number three spot with her 7.67 second time, just ahead of Kyla Kelley of Red Deer County, Alberta, Canada who had a time of 7.68 second. Rounding out the top five finishers is Mackinzee Dermody of Eagle, Colorado who had a time of 7.7 seconds.
POLE BENDING
Pole bending was not the best event for Team Idaho this past week or so in Lincoln. Things just didn’t go the way of the Idaho cowgirls.
Leading the short go-round was Megan Larson of Hoople, North Dakota who posted a time of 20.112 seconds to edge out Rylee Hardin of Newcastle, Texas who had a time of 20.137. In third and fourth were two more Texas cowgirls as Texas dominated the team standings from the first event. Third was Katy Webb of Buffalo, Texas, fourth was Kiley Hargrave-Batten of Groveton, Texas. Webb had a time of 20.209 while Hargrave-Batten posted a time of 20.503 seconds. In fifth place was Ashlyn Goven of Rozet, Wyoming who had a time of 20.503 seconds.
REINED COW HORSE
This was a solid event for Team Idaho as Sierra Telford and Elizabeth Frisbee were prominent all week long and both made the short go-round. Telford was the stronger of the two and placed second the final performance of the week in this event with a score of 291.5 while Elizabeth checked in with a score of 273 points.
The event was led by Trevor Hale of Perryton, Texas who posted a score of 296. Telford was second with her 201.5 and in third we found Oklahoma cowboy Gage Gardiner of Whitesboro, Texas with his score of 291 points. Fourth was Tylie Norcutt of Fallon, Nevada with a score of 290.5 points and in fifth we find a three way tie between Pierce Wold of Wilton, California with a score of 290 points, Will Jones of Allerton, Iowa and Ali Norcutt of Fallon, Nevada who also had a score of 290 points.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
This was thought to be the toughest event of the entire rodeo as fewer cowboys posted qualified scores in each of the performances than any other.
Idaho was represented by Cooper Cooke in this event and while he didn’t shine like he would have wanted, he posted a score of 54 in the short go-round which probably clinched him the Reserve Champion All Around Cowboy award for the NHSFR.
Leading the way was T.W. Flowers of Old Glory, Texas who had a score of 79.5 and pretty much owned the event all week long. In second is Statler Wright of Beaver, Utah with a 78 point ride and in third was Talon Elshere of Hereford, South Dakota with a 75 point ride. Fourth was Coy Hebert of Welsh, Louisiana also with a 75 point ride and in fifth is Arizona cowboy Slade Keith of Stanfield, Arizona who posted a score of 71.5.
STEER WRESTLING
This is another of the tough events for the rough stock cowboys. It has been said that this event is harder on the body than any of the other rough stock events and that says a lot when you have bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding in the mix.
Hunter Roche was the best hope for Idaho in this event, but didn’t exactly get a great steer and wound up with a ninth place time of 7.54 seconds. It was good enough for the senior to be from Marsh Valley High School to nail down a spot on the All World Team from this rodeo and bring home a belt buckle with ideas of how to improve for next year.
Leading the field was Traden Anderson of Hanna, Oklahoma who posted a time of 4.27 seconds. In second was Parker Sandstrom of Ray, North Dakota with a time of 4.5 seconds and in third we find Sam Peterson of Helena, Montana with a 4.85 second time. Peterson was prominent all week and just missed winning the bareback riding when he finished second to Kelby Schneiter.
Fourth in steer wrestling was Sam Gallagher of Brighton, Colorado with a time of 4.98 seconds and in fifth place is Grey Gilbert of Buffalo, South Dakota who posted a time of 5.67 seconds for his run in the short go-round.
TEAM ROPING
Fourteen teams of ropers would post times in team roping, which is becoming one of the fastest growing events in high school rodeo in part because it is a co-ed event.
Leading the short go-round was the team of Colton Allen and Wyatt Allen of Dadeville, Alabama who posted a time of 4.24 seconds.
In second was the team of Kenzie Kelton and Ketch Kelton of Mayer, Arizona with at time of 5.58 seconds while in third we found the team of Mason Trollinger and Teagan Bentley of Casper, Wyoming who had a time of 5.61 seconds.
Fourth is Clay Clayman of Highlandville, Missouri and Cooper Freeman of Carthage, Missouri with their time of 5.67 seconds while in fifth is Tegan Fite of Hermosa, South Dakota and Rio Nutter of Rapid City, South Dakota with a time of 5.72 seconds.
TIE DOWN ROPING
This is the event that started all of rodeo so it is only fitting that it is the final event and that it produced the final champion cowboy of the rodeo.
Only 13 cowboys posted a time in the short go-round Saturday night and they were led by Oklahoma cowboy Levi Sechrist of Mountain View, Oklahoma who had a time of 8.08 seconds. In second is Jayden Broussard of Broussard, Louisiana with a time of 8.7 seconds and in third is Florida cowboy Cole Clemons of Okeechobee, Florida with a time of 8.85 seconds. Finishing in fourth is Tyler Calhoun of Anderson, Texas with a time of 9.19 seconds while South Dakota cowboy, Linkyn Petersek of Colome, South Dakota posted a time of 9.68 second rounds out the top five.