BLACKFOOT – Nick Chappell is a champion, pure and simple.
It doesn’t matter what he is doing, he seems to excel at just about anything, whether it is rodeo, wrestling or any other sport that he might take a fancy to at the time.
With a quick smile and a grin when you talk about rodeo, you can easily tell what sport he favors, and it is his roping ability in rodeo.
Chappell is currently in the midst of the District 4 High School Rodeo series, trying to earn a spot in the Idaho High School Rodeo Championships, scheduled for Pocatello June 7-13, and he is probably going to be fine and qualify in his two favorite events, team roping and tie down roping.
Chappell has a great work ethic and a day never passes where he hasn’t been in a corral working on some aspect of his events. There is always something that can be improved upon and something that you can do better.
“I never run out of things to work on,” Chappell said. “Just when you think that you are at the top of your game, somebody comes along and beats you and you find out that you have something else to work on.”
Chappell has put in the time with practice and roping at every opportunity. He has also taken the opportunity to work with a friend of his and they pai have formed a very formidable team roping partnership that has them sitting atop the standings in District 4 after the first two performances.
The consistency that the team has shown will likely have them in the same spot in another couple of weeks when they move to the state championships in Pocatello.
Chappell’s teammate in team roping is Cooper Duffin. Both cowboys are seniors this year and both have lost their partners from last year, so it is only natural that they team up together. They are both talented ropers, they have known each other for years, have roped together before and they have formed a very formidable team.
In the two performances to date, the duo has posted a win and a second and hold down the top spot in the average which is what will send them forward to the state championships.
In addition, both are talented tie down roping cowboys.
Duffin was able to grab the first performance title and the 10 points that goes with it towards the state finals. In that performance, Chappell finished fourth.
In the second performance, they almost reversed positions, with Chappell claiming the win and Duffin grabbing fifth, so the good friends and partners are sitting first and second in the overall standings.
Chappell leads with 17 points and Duffin is right behind with 16 points and you can probably bet your bottom dollar that they will be that close when they head into the final weekend of District 4 Rodeos June 5-6. These two wouldn’t have it any other way.
When you are one of the best around, you want to beat the best to claim the title and they both feel that way about their partner.
“Cooper has been at the top for a long time and he works just as hard as I do, if not harder,” Chappell said. “I know who I have to beat each time we saddle up and he knows that I am going to be right there as well. We both work at it and we both respect the other roper as well and that is what makes us so tough to beat each and every week.”
Both cowboys are excellent athletes and both have done exceptionally well in other sports.
Chappell is a district champion in wrestling and was the top seed in the state wrestling championships this past February, falling in the finals.
Duffin is a talented football and basketball player and has earned honors in both sports over the past couple of years.
With their ability, their athleticism and their work ethic, to look for them to be anywhere but near the top would be pure foolishness.
Nick Chappell, the Blackfoot cowboy, is definitely one to beat in any rodeo, but will always be looking over his shoulder for his partner in crime, Cooper Duffin.
The District 4 High School Rodeo is currently running on Friday and Saturday in Rigby.