BLACKFOOT – When you are one of the most consistent and best high school calf ropers in the state of Idaho, there is a tendency to try and fly below the radar.
For the most part, that is what Nick Chappell has done all season. He has just gone about his business, practiced his roping and kept his horses healthy and strong while enjoying what he does best and that is send a loop out and around a calf, jump off of his horse Josie, race to the calf, and then throw and tie the calf in a fast time.
He has done that rodeo after rodeo since March and has now found himself qualified for and heading to Guthrie, Okla., for the National High School Rodeo Finals which will get underway on July 17.
Does he have a chance? You bet he does, but when you talk to him, he downplays everything, just like he did when he was the top-ranked wrestler in his weight division prior to the state wrestling championships back in February.
“I am just very blessed and happy to be heading to Guthrie,” Chappell said. “I work hard and enjoy the opportunity which has been presented to me and I hope to be able to perform at my best and show what I can do. I think that I belong with the kids who will be there, but it is all about what you do when you get the chance to rope.”
For now, Chappell is just practicing every day, roping when he can, and working on the little things as he gets ready to head to Oklahoma.
A big key for every calf roper is the relationship that they build with other ropers and their own horses. For Chappell, that means keeping his horse Josie happy and healthy all the way through the National Finals Rodeo.
“Right now, we have a bit of a routine where we practice and work on little things,” Chappell said. “It is important to keep the weight on the horse because they expend so much energy with the practices and so forth. Josie is on a bit of free feed program where I give all I can give without making the horse heavy. Josie is healthy, but we watch for little things with the feet and legs and just try and keep the horse happy.”
Right now, Josie has no problems and has been pretty happy and healthy. The goal is to keep it that way. If things change, then Chappell has a plan to make the necessary corrections.
“We are always watching, but for the most part, the horse takes care of me, so I take care of the horse,” Chappell said. “If things get out of whack, we have ideas of what to do to make those corrections.”
There is one time that Chappell shared of when a horse had a bit of an issue where he was off and they couldn't find the problem with a foot or ankle or knee and they sought the help of a local trainer and he came and did some chiropractic work on the horse.
“We called a local equine chiropractor named Cody Hyde and he came and within a very few minutes, was able to find a problem, make an adjustment and the horse was as good as new,” Chappell said. “It is amazing how little things make some little things that you would never ever think of and they make the horse just feel different and that makes all the difference in the world.”
As a cowboy who does a couple events in most rodeos, Chappell not only is a calf roper, but also a team roper and he often competes in jackpots and other events just to stay active. There will be many opportunities to participate in these "jackpots" in Guthrie, but when asked about it, Chappell stated that he only wanted to be involved in the calf roping so as to not change his focus.
“I am going to try and win the national high school calf roping title and I want to stay focused on that and only that while I am there,” Chappell said. “I have seen where kids qualify and try and take in too much that is going on around them at a big event and they lose themselves and what they are there for. I don't want to be that guy, I want to remember this as being the one event I came to and did my best and walked away with the top prize if it was meant to be.”
As for plans for after the big rodeo, Chappell is pretty focused on that aspect of his life as well. An LDS mission is in his plans for later in the summer. Following that two-year commitment, Chappell expects that he will participate in college rodeo, but he hasn't narrowed his choices down as to which school he might like to attend.
“I am sure that college rodeo will be in my future, but that is a couple of years away,” Chappell said. “I am sure that I will find a place to go to school and pursue a career down the road. I would guess that I might also take a shot at the professional rodeo if I am good enough, but that is a few years away. Right now, I just want to focus on what is happening right now.”
One of the great things that happens in high school rodeo is the camaraderie that exists between the competitors and the willingness they have to help each other, even within their own events.
“One of the cool things is that we all have the chance to help each other become better,” Chappell said. “You never know what little tidbit that a rookie might know that will make your next run successful and fast. If you help someone, it also makes you stronger because the competition gets better. You are only as good as the cowboys that you beat.”
Chappell is full of little mantras and sayings that are propelling his life right now. Comments like: Good people doing good things, helping each other succeed makes us all successful, don't try and be faster than you are and you only get what you dream about when you practice.
With mantras like those and a stubborn if not perfect work ethic, it is a given that Nick Chappell will be successful at anything and everything he tries in life, including a shot at a national title in Guthrie.