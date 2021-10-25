ASHTON – A lot was on the line when Firth and North Fremont went toe to toe on Friday night in the regular season football finale for both teams.
North Fremont was a sparkling 7-0 on the regular season, Firth was 6-1, the only blemish on the Cougars’ record coming in the first week of the season when they lost on the road to West Side 26-20. The two teams were battling for the top spot in the Nuclear Conference for what seems like the millionth time over the years and with it, the coveted bye in the first round of the upcoming state playoffs. Pride was also at stake as the two teams have been battling back and forth over the years and the most recent battle was in the playoffs a year ago, in a heavy snowstorm, where Firth escaped with a 7-6 win to advance, while North Fremont was sent home for the winter.
This game had a lot on the line, to say the least.
This time around, North Fremont had to use a long pass and move the ball 90 yards for the winning score, capped by a 48-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Lenz to wide receiver A J Hill to give the Huskies the win. The final score was 22-21.
The Huskies had trailed the entire game until that point.
Firth got off to a good start in the game, and after they scored late in the second period to give themselves a 14-8 lead going into the intermission.
The Cougars got going again in the fourth quarter, scoring to move the lead out to 21-8, before the Huskies got the offense going as the minutes were winding down in the game.
“We’ve been playing really good football,” North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. “To do it the way that we did it, the kids are excited and ready to go into the playoffs.”
Both teams will assuredly be in the playoffs as they are among the top three teams in the state, along with West Side, but the Husky win will allow them to have a bye in the first round, while Firth will have to play the first week of the playoffs, most likely against Aberdeen of the South East Idaho Conference.
“They (Firth) were aggressive from the start of the game and they have some good sized kids up front, good athleticism, good speed inside and out and they were just really aggressive coming at us,” Lenz said. “So it just kind of put us behind the eight ball for most of the game.”
The Huskies scored on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, when they were forced to abandon their run-heavy offense and go to the air for the win.
Jordan Lenz connected with Hank Richardson on a 25-yard pass play to score the first touchdown and set up the Lenz to Hill heroics later in the quarter which went for the win. The Huskies two point conversion at the end was the difference in the ball game.