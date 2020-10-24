FIRTH – Following a scoreless first quarter, the Firth Cougars showed that they did not fear the highly regarded and second-ranked North Fremont Huskies on Friday night.
The Cougars, who had forced a three and out on the Huskies and then forced a turnover, had the ball on the three yard line and sent running back Jason Tucker over the left side for a three-yard touchdown run and although they would fail on a two-point conversion, they were leading the Huskies by the score of 6-0.
This wasn’t the first time the Cougars had led a highly ranked 2A team in a game this season, as they also led the West Side Pirates 6-0 in the opening game of the season, but in that game, the lead was short-lived and the Pirates went on to a 33-6 win over the young Cougars.
Friday night was to be another case of gaining the early lead not carrying a team to a win, especially when you are facing one of the top teams in the state of Idaho.
North Fremont used a long run by Jordan Lenz to set up a scoring opportunity on the 11 yard line and on the next play, Lenz would find a wide open receiver for the score and just like that, the score was tied at 6 and it was a whole new ball game.
The Huskies would then force a turnover of their own and with just over five minutes remaining in the first half, they would be able to punch the ball in from seven yards out as their power back, Deshon Wheeler, barreled into the end zone for the Huskies’ second touchdown and with the two-point conversion, the Huskies found themselves up by 14-6 and headed into the intermission.
It didn’t take long for the two teams to lock up in a tight battle in the second half.
North Fremont did get one drive that came to fruition for them and that moved the Huskies a bit farther ahead with the two-point conversion. That made the score 22-6 and it was simply a battle to the end with neither team able to cash in on opportunities.
With the win, North Fremont claims the Nuclear Conference championship and maintains an unblemished record, which now stands at 8-0 with the playoffs coming up this week.
The loss moves Firth to 5-3 and they will await the playoffs as well.