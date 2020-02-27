ST ANTHONY – A pair of heavyweights met on Wednesday night for the District 6, 2A boys’ basketball championship and a guaranteed berth at next week’s state tournament.
North Fremont has spent much of the 2019-2020 season sitting atop the state media poll as the best 2A school and was taking on the Firth Cougars, a winner of seven state titles in the past dozen or so years.
The Cougars are a young team, with their best basketball in front of them, but with a pair of solid leaders in seniors Jace Erickson and Canon Carpenter.
The Huskies of North Fremont have been the surprise of the season in 2A and have compiled a record of 19-2. They have been at the top until this week in the media poll and have definitely earned all of their accolades.
Both teams started this game very cautiously and were very deliberate on offense as they were meeting for the fourth time since Jan. 1. It was a game of chess between two very good coaches in Scott Adams of Firth and Shannon Hill of North Fremont.
By the time the game ended, with North Fremont on top by the score of 49-43, the fans had seen the best both teams had to offer in a real old-fashioned slug-fest.
The Huskies struck first, but Firth came back with a long three from Erickson and a layup to take a 5-2 lead. As the clock continued to wind down toward the end of the quarter, it was evident that this could be a very low scoring game. When the buzzer finally sounded, it was Firth who held the advantage at 7-6 and both teams were solid defensively.
The second period was more of the same, with deliberate offense and stingy defense. Scoring was at a premium and defense was stout in its play on both sides of the court.
The Huskies were scoring better from the free throw line and the Cougars were doing well with their back cuts and three-pointers. By the time the two teams were sent to their respective locker rooms at halftime, the Cougars had built a four-point lead at 18-14.
The third quarter was definitely in the favor of the Huskies as Firth couldn’t buy a basket and the Huskies again had an advantage from the free throw line. It had to be frustrating for the Cougars, but the players never let on that anything was bothering them as they just kept on playing Firth basketball and taking what was given to them. The Huskies had their best quarter as they would outscore the Cougars by a 16-7 margin, ending the quarter up by five at 30-25.
The final stanza was much more offensive as the Cougars were trying to make up the deficit and the Huskies just kept making trips to the free throw line.
There were some peculiar calls by the refs and one in particular merits mention. Erickson went up for a three-point shot which was good. When he landed, he was pushed by a Husky and was rewarded with two free throws. On the next trip down the floor, Erickson nailed a 30-foot three-pointer and that cut the lead down to only three points and the Cougars were primed for a huge comeback. More free throws for North Fremont intervened and the opportunity was lost by the good free throw shooting by North Fremont. In particular, it was Jordon Hess, who made 10 of 10 free throws in the fourth period to seal the deal for the Huskies.
With the win, North Fremont is slotted for the 8 p.m. state game on Thursday at Capital High School while Firth is set to play a state play-in game at American Falls on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Malad Dragon. The winner of that game will get the berth at state that will be played at 6 p.m. on Thursday night against the champion of District 3 from the Treasure Valley.
NORTH FREMONT 49, FIRTH 43
North Fremont 6 8 16 19 — 49
Firth 7 11 7 18 — 43
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Hess 12, Jordan Lenz 16, Carson Dye 2, Luke Hill 7, Paul Wynn 12.
FIRTH — Kaden Arave 2, Jaxon Howell 2, Canon Carpenter 4, Austin Jacobsen 9, Taedyn Jacobsen 5, Jace Erickson 17, Athan Blonquist 4.