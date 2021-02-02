COEUR D’ALENE – The North Idaho Rumble was held over the weekend and American Falls was the only South East Idaho wrestling team that took the trip up north to participate.
As it turns out, it was a good choice as the Beavers put the trip to good use and finished second among the 14 teams that participated, just behind Post Falls, who is expected to be a contender for a state team title.
The Beavers compiled 236.0 points, just behind Post Falls’ total of 260.0 points.
Following is a listing of the teams and their scores from the North Idaho Rumble:
Post Falls 260.0; American Falls 236.0; Coeur d’Alene 221.0; Lakeland 181.0; Caldwell 168.0; Bonners Ferry 153; Kellogg 116.5; Lake City 112.5; Lewiston 80.0; Potlatch 61.5; Coeur d’Alene #2 59.0; Timberlake 58.0; Priest River 39.0; Sandpoint 21.0.
Following are the wrestlers who competed for American Falls in the North Idaho Rumble.
98 pounds weight class had Colter Burton, who finished first and posted wins over Duke Williamson of Lakeland, Matt Williams of Lakeland, and Zach Macdonald of Lake City.
At 106 pounds weight class, Grayson Williams finished first and posted wins over Ross Berger of Post Falls; Jackson Norman of Caldwell and Tyson Barnhart of Post Falls.
At 113 pounds, Cooper Evans finished first and posted wins over Forest Ambridge of Sandpoint, Chrisian Avila of Caldwell, and Dakota Eixenberger of Kellogg.
At 120 pounds, Hank Hunt finished in sixth and posted wins over Collin Magers of Priest River, Carson Evans of American Falls and Raymond Heely of Kellogg. He suffered losses to Blaine Leonard of Lake City, Stryker Huston of Timberlake and Blaine Leonard of Lake City.
At 120 pounds Carson Evans lost a couple of matches, one to Tanner Dickson of Sandpoint and the other to Hank Hunt of American Falls.
At 126 pounds, Rafael Avalos won a match against Ty Gallimore of Timberlake and had a couple of losses to Caleb Cahmness of Coeur D’Alene and Pet=yton Wysong of Lakeland.
At 132 pounds, Wrendon Osborne posted wins over Bradley Mason of Post Falls and Avery Palmer of Potlatch. He also had losses to Gracin Go of Caldwell and Nick Lara of Coeur d’Alene.
At 138 pounds, Tanner Hanson place first and had wins over Terry Southerland of Post Falls, Gage Flamengo of Lewiston, Agusut Pena of Caldwell and Marcus Regehr of Bonners Ferry.
Also at 138 pounds, Brock Bailey posted a win over Daeton Bauer of Kellock and suffered losses to Alex Austin of Post Falls and Gage Flamengo of Lewiston.
At 145 pounds, Isac Avalos finished in fifth place and had wins over Ramsey Rainio of Kellog, AJ Johnson of Lake City, Dominic Maiorana of Lewiston and Colton Dow of Lakeland. He also had losses against Demarco Piazza of Coeur d’ Alene, Gabe Prather of Potlatch.
Also at 145 pound, Bayne Leslie wrestled three times, with a win over Ramsey Rainio of Kellogg and losses against Demarco Piazza and Colton Dow of Lakeland.
At 152 pounds, Ryker Permann placed first and had wins over Elie Prather of Potlatch, Blaise Wright of Lakeland and Nolan Randles of Coeur d’Alene.
At 160 pounds, Tanner Hartley placed fifth and had wins over Samuel Becker of Sandpoint, Charles Bennett of Priest River, Sebastian Prangley of Coeur d’Alene and Ezra Hernandez of Caldwell. He suffered losses against Sebastian Prangley of Coeur d’Alene, Cooper Johnson of Lakeland.
At 170 pounds, Colbe Permann finished sixth with wins over Josh Cropp of Kellogg, Solomon Crowley and Loban Meisner of Lewiston. His losses came at the hands of Izack McNeal of Potlatch, Devon Suko of Lakeland and Malcolm Duthie of Post Falls.
At 182 pounds, Andrew Adkins placed third and had wins over Matyus McLain of Priest River, Grey Shinkle of Lake City, Jacob Lafollette of Lakeland and Bear Brunner of Coeur d’Alene. His loss was against John White of Lakeland.
At 195 pounds, Adrian Vega suffered a pair of losses to Brodie Hoffman of Kellogg and Ian Hapmton of Lake City.
At 220 pounds, Juan Rosales finished fifth and had wins over Braxton Kunz of American Falls twice and had losses to Isaiah Laguna of Post Falls and Jackson Richter of Bonners Ferry.
Also at 220 pounds, Manual Martinez had losses to Matt Thurlow of Sandpoint and Barxont Kunz of American Falls.
Also at 220 pounds, Bazxton Kunz placed sixth with wins over Manuel Martinez of American Falls and Vince Ciaudio of Caldwell and losses to Juan Rosales of American Falls twice and also Trevor Cady of Timberlake.