BLACKFOOT – The Idaho media got things rolling as the “second season” of high school basketball got underway on Tuesday night and they published the boys’ high school poll.
With a lot of teams in action, some of whom had missed nearly three weeks of playing games at all as most schools went on hiatus during the Christmas/New Year’s breaks from attending classes, it remains to be seen just how the teams that continued to play via holiday tournaments would fare over those who were on hiatus.
Not much will have changed since we last looked at these polls and the way the media sees things playing out, there are many undefeated teams still remaining in the different classifications and they will receive most of the attention from the writers and photographers around the state.
There are eight members of the media who participated in this edition of the poll, and we don’t have to look any farther than the first classification, 5A, to find our first unanimous selection as the top team in the state in Lake City, who gathered all eight first place votes for a perfect score of 40 and the top ranking. As far as eastern Idaho schools, Madison received five votes and ranks seventh in this week’s poll.
In 4A, a trio of teams split the top votes and are ranked 1, 2, 3 in the poll in Middleton with their 6-1 record, Jerome with their 8-1 record and Preston with their 10-1 ranking. All three teams are in action this week so things could get shuffled up in a hurry.
In 3A, Fruitland, Marsh Valley and Snake River all received first place votes and they are ranked first, second and fourth respectively.
Marsh Valley and Snake River both opened the second half with wins, while Fruitland would wait until Thursday to get things going.
In 2A, Ambrose becomes the second unanimous selection gathering in all eight top votes to go with their unblemished record of 9-0.
Ambrose downed Cole Valley Christian 48-42 and has been playing very good basketball to begin the season and appears to be the team to beat, but there is a lot of basketball still to be played, so we shall see.
In 1A, Division I, Lapwai is the last of the unbeaten teams in the state and they are the final team to be unanimous in their selection as the top team in their classification for this week.
Lapwai is 9-0 as the season begins its second half and with conference play on the horizon, it will remain to be seen how long some of these unbeaten teams can remain that way.
In the final classification, 1A, Division II, it is Camas County who is on top, but they are one of three teams who received first place votes along with Dietrich and Rockland. This is a very competitive division and it will be fun to watch as these teams play out the string and cement their standings when the district tournaments roll around in about five or six weeks from now.
CLASS 5A Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts LW
1. Lake City (8) 10-0 40 1
2. Eagle 7-2 27 4
3. Owyhee 6-3 19 2
4. Lewiston 8-1 11 —
5. Coeur d’Alene 7-2 10 t-5
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 6, Madison 5, Meridian 2.
CLASS 4A Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts LW
1. Middleton (5) 6-1 34 1
2. Jerome (2) 8-1 31 t-2
3. Preston (1) 10-1 25 t-2
4. Hillcrest 5-2 12 5
5. Pocatello 6-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Shelley 5, Bishop Kelly 5.
CLASS 3A Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts LW
1. Fruitland (4) 7-1 32 3
2. Marsh Valley (3) 5-2 27 1
3. McCall-Donnelly 5-1 25 2
t-4. Snake River (1) 8-2 18 4
t-4. Kimberly 5-2 18 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts LW
1. Ambrose (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Melba 7-1 28 2
3. St. Maries 5-2 20 3
4. North Fremont 6-1 19 4
5. Cole Valley Christian 7-1 6 —
Others receiving votes: Ririe 4, Firth 2, Wendell 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts LW
1. Lapwai (8) 9-0 40 1
t-2. Grace 7-2 20 3
t-2. Kamiah 6-2 20 2
4. Victory Charter 8-2 18 4
5. Prairie 6-1 16 5
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 5, Lakeside 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts LW
1. Camas County (5) 7-1 35 1
2. Dietrich (2) 6-1 34 2
3. Rockland (1) 6-1 19 4
4. Watersprings 7-1 16 3
5. Garden Valley 7-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Sho-Ban 6, North Gem 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.