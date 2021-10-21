HARRIMAN STATE PARK – The first of the district cross country meets has taken place and it was District 6, 2A competition which involved Firth and the group from the Nuclear Conference.
You might think it is strange that a district competition such as this would take place on a Monday, but with everything else that is going on, why not?
In recent weeks, Firth coach Bob Lambert has been bragging a bit on his young girls’ team and with three freshmen leading the way, he is absolutely right. Freshman Kynzie Nielson led the 40 runners who were participating to the finish line in a time of 21:14.5 to take top individual honors and earn herself a spot in the state finals to be held next week in the Treasure Valley at Eagle Island State Park. Shantel Hawkins, another Firth freshman, finished in the number eight position, while a third freshman, Eliza Berger finished in the number five position for Firth, which gave them a full team and a bright future. Junior Nateah Hawkins finished in 26th place and senior Hannah Christensen was 33rd.
Here are the top teams from the District 6 competition:
Salmon 35
Ririe 74
North Fremont 76
West Jefferson 84
Firth 93
The top 10 individuals were:
Kynzie Nielson Firth 21:14.5
Abby Williams Salmon 21:16.7
Liza Boone Ririe 21:19.3
Sara Deschaine Salmon 21:28.5
Kaylee Dalling West J 21:52.1
Brylin Bills Salmon 22:01.4
Brooke Trimble Ririe 22:16.2
Shantel Hawkins Firth 22:32.2
Brayleigh Johnston North Fremont 22:33.6
Hailey Belnap West J 22:54.6
Of those top 10, five were freshmen and one was a sophomore.
For the boys’ side of things, Strider Perry led Firth with his eighth place finish and he was followed by Connor Johnson, Stockton Perry, Sayer Leavitt, Kent Fielding, Dylan Nightengale, Carter Baker, Brad Fielding, Ben Ostler, Jackson Muir and Parker Bales and Troy Johnson. There were 59 in the field of runners.
Team-wise, North Fremont was the winner, followed by Salmon.