FIRTH – With a host of schools trying to figure out where to place athletes for the district track meets that will be taking place this week, some are resting minor injuries and others are trying to see where they can maximize their efforts to win a district title.
A good example is West Jefferson, where star athlete Jordi Holdaway, a recent commit to Boise State in volleyball and arguably one of the top athletes in the state, could conceivably win six or seven first place medals in the district meet and qualify in all of those events to the state meet.
The problem is where to place her as she can only enter four events. Where will she maximize her points at the state meet to try and help the Panthers bring home a trophy from the Treasure Valley?
Holdaway currently holds the number three mark in the state in the 100 meters, the number two mark in the 200 meters, the numer two spot in the 100 meter hurdles, and has been on the 4x100 meters relay, the 4x200 meter relay, the medley relay and reportedly could have one of the top marks in the long jump. Tough call for the coaches at West Jefferson.
Firth also has the same problem. They have the “Fabulous Four” of Cassi Robbins, Jaylyn McKinnon, Abby Schiess, and KayDee Park. Those four are the defending champions in the 4x400 meter relay, and all of them could earn points in individual events, or even could be part of at least three relays. Tough call for all of the coaches as they try and outmaneuver each other as they seek that all-important district title and possibly even a state title.
Here are the results of the Ririe Nuclear Conference Invitational Track meet held last Thursday.
TEAM SCORES
Boys’ Varsity
Salmon 110
Firth 94.5
Ririe 46.5
West Jefferson 38
North Fremont 28
Girls’ Varsity
West Jefferson 113
Firth 78
Ririe 64.66
Salmon 46.33
North Fremont 20
Boys’ Individual Events
100 Meters
1. Cayden Caywood, Salmon 12.09
3. Zeb Johnson, Firth 12.28
4. Canon Carpenter, Firth 12.36
5. Austin Smith, Firth 12.50
200 Meters
1. Zeb Johnson, Firth 24.84
4. Athan Blonquist, Firth 25.77
400 Meters
1. Griffin Mylan, Salmon 55.18
2. Angel Arriaga, Firth 56.96
800 Meters
1. Treygan Bragg, Salmon 2:13.25
4. Brady Fransen, Firth 2:21.73
1600 Meters
1. McClay Sommers, Salmon 4:59.75
2. Caleb Gardner, Firth 5:01.92
5. Nathaniel Frame, Firth 5:08.96
3200 Meters
1. Johnathon Simmons, Salmon 10:10.36
110 Meter High Hurdles
1. Tyler Shuldberg, North Fremont 16.84
2. Seth Woodland Firth 17.07
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Seth Woodland, Firth 44.52
4. Austin Jacobsen, Firth 51.47
4x100 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Austin Smith, Zeb Johnson, Athan Blonquist, Wyatt Matheson) 46.67
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Austin Smith, Jason Tucker, Angel Arriaga, Zeb Johnson) 1:41.44
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Angel Arriaga, Austin Jacobsen, Brady Fransen, Seth Woodland) 4:11.82
Medley Relay
1. West Jefferson (Straton Morton, Lincoln Taylor, London Barnett, Peyson Calaway) 4:17.38
2. Firth (Callen Jolley, Austin Jacobson, Angel Arriaga, Weston Prestwich) 4:19.44
Shot Put
1. Trey Yearsley, Ririe 45-11
2. Josh Jolley, Firth 43-08
Discus
1. Trey Yearsley, Ririe 115-09
4. Luke Groesbeck, Firth 109-09
5. Josh Jolley, Firth 108-10
High Jump
1. Tyler Shuldberg, North Fremont 5-08
Long Jump
1. Trey Yearsley, Ririe
4. Callen Jolley, Firth 17-08
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meters
1. Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson 13.51
3. Kiley Mecham, Firth 13.93
200 Meters
1. Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson 28.12
400 Meters
1. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 1:02.95
800 Meters
1. Kazel Webb, Ririe 2:32.87
1600 Meters
1. Sara Boone, Ririe 5:54.87
3200 Meters
1. Elizabeth Spencer, West Jefferson 12:18.60
100 Meters Hurdles
1. Alexa Nedrow, North Fremont 17.65
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Alexa Nedrow, North Fremont 51.80
3. Kiley Mecham, Firth 53.24
4x100 Meter Relay
1. West Jefferson (McKenzie Sermon, Malaika Rogers, Sage Wood, Jordi Holdaway 51.53
2. Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Smith, Nicole McKinnon, Addison Trent) 53.68
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:50.65
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Ririe (Sara Boone, Eden Griffith, Olivia Torgerson, Kazel Webb) 4:55.76
Medley Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Smith, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:57.03
Shot Put
1. Karlee Reynolds, Firth 35-11
Discus
1. Mayla Ivie, West Jefferson 106-11
2. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 102-00
5. Nicole McKinnon, Firth 88-02
High Jump
1. Chayla Slavin, Salmon 5-00
2. Tara Butler, Firth 4-10
Long Jump
1. Dallas Sutton, Ririe 15-03
3. Abby Schiess, Firth 14-01
5. Addison Trent, Firth 13-06
Triple Jump
1. Abby Schiess, Firth 32-05
3. Tara Butler, Firth 31-03
4. Kiley Mecham, Firth 31-00
Next up for most of these athletes will be the District 6, 2A track and field championships. There will be five teams involved — Firth, West Jefferson, Ririe, North Fremont, and Salmon, but these teams will all be at full strength and trying to qualify for the state meet at Middleton May 17-18.
The district meet will take place on Thursday and Friday (dates have been adjusted due to expected rain on Tuesday, May 7).