FIRTH – The Nuclear Conference has announced its all-conference girls' basketball team for 2020-2021 and a number of Firth Lady Cougars were named to the team, including a co-player of the year in Hailey Barker.
The Lady Cougars were well represented on the team, as in addition to Barker as one of two co-players of the year, the team had Kiley Mecham named to the First Team All-Conference, Cassi Robbins and Nicole McKinnon named to the second team, and Megan Jolley named to the honorable mention team.
All of the Lady Cougars named are seniors and were instrumental in the Lady Cougars' late run toward a state play-in game that fell just short in the final week of the season. The Lady Cougars were the only team in the Nuclear Conference to upset the conference champion Ririe Lady Bulldogs this season.
The complete list of teams is below.
Coach of the Year: Jalena Dixon, West Jefferson
Players of the Year: Dallas Sutton (Ririe), Hailey Barker (Firth)
First team: Lacey Dalling (West Jefferson), Shelby Reynolds (North Fremont), Kiley Mecham (Firth), Sara Boone (Ririe), Breyer Newman (Ririe)
Second team: Cassi Robbins (Firth), Maggie Ball (Ririe), Nicole McKinnon (Firth), Skylee Coles (Ririe), Kimber Mecham (West Jefferson), Mariya Hoffner (North Fremont)
Honorable mention: Eliza Anhders (West Jefferson), Megan Jolley (Firth), Hallie Orme (North Fremont), Halley Guthrie (Ririe), Mackay Williams (Salmon), Graycee Litton (North Fremont)