BURLEY – It had been an emotional week for the Lady Broncos that was culminating in a winner-take-all chance to get into the state 4A girls’ tasketball tournament in Boise.
It all began with a big win on Tuesday night against Hillcrest in order to get back into a game with Skyline to keep their hopes alive for a district title.
They sailed past Hillcrest and then, in dominating fashion, took care of Skyline in a game just one night later.
That brought up a Thursday game, again against Skyline, their third game in as many days with a title on the line proved to be just a little too much for the Lady Broncos, which forced them into a state play-in game against Nampa, third place finisher from the Treasure Valley on Saturday.
While the worry about fatigue may have entered some minds, put it away for now, because the Lady Broncos came to Burley ready to play and they showed it right from the outset of the contest, with a dominating first quarter which they won by five points, 18-13.
The margin may not have been nearly as dominating as the play proved it to be and it led to a 15-3 second quarter where the post play of Kianna Wright and Hadley Humpherys took over.
Wright was particularly impressive as she has been gaining momentum in recent weeks and on Saturday, proved that her recent games were only a view of what she is developing into and that is the perfect complement to Humpherys, giving the Lady Broncos a powerful duo inside that can dominate games for Blackfoot.
When the teams left the floor for the locker rooms at halftime, the Broncos had opened up a 28-16 lead and it was beginning to look like the Lady Broncos were going to win by as many as they wished when it was all said and done.
That is just about the way it played out as the Lady Broncos came out and played their game in the second half and it was devastating for the Nampa Bulldogs and they just had no answer for Wright and her four running mates on Saturday.
Wright continued to pour the points in the basket, finishing with a game-high 22 and with help from the rest of the team, simply proved too much for the Bulldogs to put up with.
In the end, it was all Blackfoot who put 57 points up on the board to the 35 that Nampa could earn.
The win sends the Lady Broncos where they have been matched up against Skyline, which is a quirk in the “pre-determined” seeding used by the IHSAA for their state tournaments.
This will give the Lady Broncos one last chance against Skyline, who owns a 3-2 mark against Blackfoot this season, although the Broncos have shown that they can dominate the Grizzlies at times.
That game will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m at Mountain View High School in Boise.
BLACKFOOT 57, NAMPA 35
BLACKFOOT (57): Prairie Caldwell 11, Izzy Arave 5, Esperanza Vergara 9, Kianna Wright 22, Marlee Pieper 2, Tylar Dalley 1, Hadley Humpherys 7
NAMPA (35): M. Moe 2, A. Yagaviedo 4, A. Redford 13, P. Curry 3, A. Nichols 6, A. Trout 7