SUGAR CITY – The Snake River Lady Panthers continued to struggle offensively on the road Wednesday night as they made the trip to Sugar City to take on the Diggers.
Sugar-Salem, the top-ranked team in the 3A classification with a gaudy 11-1 record, wasted little time in establishing superiority over the Lady Panthers as they established an early lead and then simply ran the clock and did what was necessary to keep Snake River at bay.
“We missed a lot of shots that we’ve made in the past and we struggled a lot with turnovers,” Panthers coach Jeff Steadman said. “Against these quality teams, it makes it difficult to twin if we don’t have a good game.”
The Diggers held a 15-7 lead after the first period and the Lady Panthers did not close the gap after that. By halftime, it was 23-11 and the Diggers just coasted from there.
By the end of the game, the lead had been extended to 51-35.
Mardee Fillmore led the Diggers in scoring with 20 points and nine Diggers scored in the game.
Snake River was led by Josee Steadman, who tallied 12 points in the contest.
Next up for the Lady Panthers was another road trip, as they head to Kimberly today.
The Lady Panthers downed Kimberly in their season opener, 55-39. Following the Kimberly game, the Lady Panthers will head into conference play when they play at American Falls on Wednesday, with both games having a 7:30 p.m. tip-offs.
SUGAR-SALEM 51, SNAKE RIVER 35
Snake River 7 4 9 15 — 35
Sugar-Salem 15 8 12 16 — 51
SNAKE RIVER — Olivia Kraci 4, Adia Goff 9, Josee Steadman 12, Rachel VanOrden 4, Sage Simpson 2, Tatum Cherry 2, Jordyn Gilbert 2.
SUGAR-SALEM — Hailey Harris 6, Meg Fillmore 2, Michelle Luke 7, Sunny Bennion 4, Kali Bingham 2, Natalyah Nead 4, Megan Pannell 2, Mardee Fillmore 20, Macey Fillmore 4.