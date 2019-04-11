BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School senior Olivia Arave has made a decision to attend Snow College in Utah on a basketball scholarship.
She was one of three seniors on the Blackfoot High School girls’ basketball team that recently won the consolation championship in the 4A state basketball tournament.
Arave is one of a pair of seniors that have been awarded scholarships for the coming year, the other being Allie Cannon, who have been four-year starters for the BHS program.
“I chose Snow College for several reasons,” Arave said. “It was fairly close to home, but far enough away that I got some separation from the family, secondly, it has a nice nursing program and I am working on my CNA right now, so that fits, and it has a good program that I felt comfortable with right away.”
Arave has been a four-year letterman and starter in both volleyball and basketball and will take fond memories with her as she goes on in her life from Blackfoot.
“It has been great to be part of the two sports here in Blackfoot, although I was injured for most of my senior year,” Arave said. “To watch this basketball program grow into a winner and be part of that growth has been really special. So many memories and good friends that I will never forget.”
Olivia and her family had a chance to visit the campus at Snow and several things stood out to her as she visited with current players and the coaching staff.
The coaches are the type that spend a lot of individual time with the players and work to develop their current skills and add new ones, she said. The teammates she will have when she arrives have already worked to develop into a winning squad and they all welcomed her with open arms, so she feels comfortable with them already. The campus has a “homey” feel to it and she felt right at home while walking around and looking at the building and living facilities.
“Everything about Snow just jumped out at me, like it was a special place to be,” Arave said. “The campus was comfortable, the players that we got to scrimmage with a bit were friendly and welcomed me right away, and the coaches seemed to want me and that was very important to me.”
Arave will report to the school in Ephraim, UT, in mid-August to begin the next journey of her life and she is anxiously looking forward to getting started.
“I need to be there on Aug. 17, but they may have me come in for some team clinics to help out in June and July,” Arave said. “I just am happy to get going and see how far I can take my career.”
Arave has been awarded a full-ride scholarship. She will only have to pay for meals while in school.
“We are so proud of what Olivia has accomplished and this is only part of the dream that we have for her,” Olivia’s father Jared said. “She has worked so hard for this and we know she will be successful in whatever she does. She always has.”
Arave is expected to play a wing position at Snow College, which is a cross between a three and four in today’s offensive sets in basketball. She has a nice three-point shot which the Badgers will want to take advantage of, she rebounds well and that is another asset, and she does the little things on the court that make the difference between winning and losing.