ATOMIC CITY — The leader of the Hornets Class of cars at the 2019 Atomic Motor Raceway has been in love with racing as far back as she can remember. Orinda Newman can't remember a time when she didn't want to become a driver and compete on the dirt track. To put it simply, she is like a lot of other people in the world who love auto racing — they enjoy watching it and long for a chance to take part it the sport.
Newman loves dirt track racing and when she got the chance to become part of the game a little over a year ago, she literally jumped at the chance to become a driver.
“I am very competitive and the thought of being out there, on the track, hearing the fans cheering, was something I had only imagined,” Newman said. “When the chance came that my team and I actually got a car and started working on it, it was like a dream come true.”
Newman started slowly, not finishing every race, and she took her bumps and bruises like any other rookie driver, but as she became more familiar with the track and the car, things began to fall into place for her. Her finishes became better, and she became competitive with the other drivers.
2019 has been a revelation for Newman, and she recently not only won her class at AMR, but she also moved to the top of the seasonal standing.
“I think that the more I drive, the better I am at knowing what other drivers are going to do,” Newman said. “The ability to anticipate others' moves based upon what I have learned is the key to success in this sport. You don't have to have the fastest or the best car — you simply have to be the better driver.”
There is a definite learning curve in dirt track racing. It is about becoming a better driver, and Newman has worked to improve all aspects of her ability on the track. She is more in tune to the things happening around her, and from the top of the grandstand, you can almost sense the maneuvers that she is going to make and when she is going to make them. That anticipation is what all the drivers pride themselves on.
“I think that my driving is getting better, and I know that car is getting better,” Newman said. “When everything lines up, it is almost as if the race slows down and I react better than I did a year ago.”
Learning about the track and the other drivers has been a key as well. Having a car that handles better and will do what she wants has helped tremendously. She has also become more motivated to win and has become a bit more aggressive on the track simply by knowing what her car will or will not do and that has allowed her to move up the standings as well.
“Everything is falling into place,” Newman said. “I know the track better, I know the other drivers better, I am more aggressive, and people thinking I may not be as good as I am has motivated me as well. I have found that I am also not as afraid as I was a year ago. I am conscious that this is a dangerous sport, but I am not afraid of the sport.”
It is often said in many sports, auto racing included, that it isn't a matter of if you are going to get injured, but when. There are a lot of times that accidents will happen that are out of your control, and auto racing is prone to them.
“I have thought about an accident that might cause injuries and I know that it can happen,” Newman said. “I think that I am mentally prepared and realize that it could happen at any time. I haven't really thought about the rest of my family, I know the older ones know it could happen, but I think that maybe with the track being smaller and such, there isn't as much worry about it happening.”
No matter what might or might not happen the rest of the summer-long series, Orinda Newman has proven that she belongs in this game and that she is a contender that isn't going to go away. She has a real chance at a championship in the Hornets Class and who knows, if the right opportunity comes along, may she can move up in class and scare some of the "Big Boys" in racing around the area.
The next racing day is July 6 at Atomic Motor Raceway. Gates open at 6 p.m.m and racing will start promptly at 7 p.m.