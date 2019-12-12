SODA SPRINGS – The season is early. So early, in fact, the Snake River Panthers have only had two games and the Soda Springs Cardinals have had only three games on the year.
The Panthers were just coming off a road trip to the Magic Valley, where they split games with Filer and Buhl and the Cardinals had a win in their three games against Teton and losses against Grace and North Fremont. Both teams are still in the learning process and trying to determine what their identity will be as the season goes along.
Snake River has a rich tradition in basketball and are coached by a legend in the game in Bob Coombs and he makes his annual trek to the state championships in Boise every spring, so nobody in Pantherland is worried at this stage of the year.
Soda will be in a hurry to claim its identity and do it soon so they can get on the way toward what they hope will be a trip to Boise as well.
Through three quarters of play, the two teams went back and forth, with the Panthers carving out a five-point lead at 42-37, heading into the final stanza of play. That is where the Panthers scored 18 points to the Cardinals' nine and won the game 60-48.
"We're young and every game is a learning experience for us," Cardinals coach Greg Bergholm said. "We played tough for three quarters and Snake just had a better fourth quarter than us."
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Brittan Bergholm, who tossed in 21 points.
There were no stats available for the Panthers.
Snake River is now 2-1 on the season and will host Buhl on Saturday in a matinee that is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Soda Springs will play in a tournament at the College of Idaho Dec. 19-21 with times and opponents to be determined.