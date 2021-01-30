The state’s media has posted the latest boys’ basketball poll and there have been a few changes, but for the most part, things are status quo as the schools are working on establishing the earning of top seeds for the various district tournaments that will be forthcoming.
Heading the 5A rankings are the unbeaten Meridian Warriors who gathered in 10 of the 11 first place votes and dominated the balloting.
In 4A, Middleton jumped from second to first as the South East Idaho Conference was shuffled between Century, Pocatello, and Preston. It is that time of year.
3A saw Snake River the unanimous selection at the top with all 11 first place votes despite a loss on the road, in double overtime, to South Fremont.
In 2A, it is still North Fremont who leads the way, ahead of St. Maries and West Side. District and state tournaments should be plenty exciting.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (10) 8-0 54 1
2. Madison (1) 14-3 41 2
3. Rigby 12-3 28 t-4
4. Thunder Ridge 13-3 27 3
5. Lake City 10-4 12 t-4
Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (7) 12-3 49 2
2. Century (2) 11-3 32 4
3. Jerome (2) 13-2 24 3
4. Pocatello 11-4 21 1
5. Columbia 11-2 20 —
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 8, Bishop Kelly 6, Lakeland 3, Preston 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (11) 14-1 55 1
2. Teton 11-4 32 3
3. South Fremont 11-5 29 4
4. Marsh Valley 12-5 23 2
5. Fruitland 9-6 17 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 9.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (10) 14-0 53 1
2. St. Maries 12-0 43 2
3. West Side 11-1 26 3
4. Ambrose 12-1 19 4
5. Valley (1) 14-1 18 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 10-3 53 1
2. Oakley (1) 12-2 42 2
3. Lakeside 10-1 30 3
4. Prairie 10-3 20 5
5. Victory Charter (1) 13-3 13 —
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 5, Kamiah 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (10) 14-1 53 1
2. Watersprings (1) 16-2 43 2
3. North Gem 14-2 30 3
4. Dietrich 11-3 23 4
5. Rockland 14-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 5.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Allan Steele, Post Register
Dylan Carder, KIFI