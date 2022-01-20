THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers made short work of the South Fremont Cougars Wednesday night and in the process moved coach Robert Coombs one step closer to his coaching milestone of 500 wins.
With the win over the Cougars by the score of 55-25, Coombs now has 499 wins and has a chance to reach the 500-win plateau on Friday night when the team will take on Teton in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
“We got off to a really good start tonight,” Coombs said. “The kids came out focused and were hitting their shots and everyone played. You can’t plan it any better than that.”
Getting off to a good start in games is a Snake River/Coombs trademark and the Panthers exercised the game plan to perfection, at least early on. They came out firing on all cylinders and the result was a quick 21-5 lead and the Panthers would never look back after that.
“When we shoot like that, play defense and rebound, we can be a handful for most teams.” Coombs said. “It was good for us to get playing time for everyone who suited up because we know that we will need each and every one one of those players as we move on into conference play and hopefully into the state tournament in a few weeks.”
The Panthers were able to outscore the Cougars in each of the four quarters, 21-5; 10-8; 15-5 and 9-7 on their way to the 55-25 win.
The Panthers face Teton Friday night, a team they have already beaten twice this season, 56-37 in the finals of the Parma Holiday Tournament and again a week later at Teton, 56-48.
Following the game against Teton, the Panthers will head into conference play with games against American Falls and Marsh Valley with a game against Sugar-Salem thrown in for good measure before squaring up for the South East Idaho/District 5, 3A tournament which will determine the district’s automatic berth at the state tournament. SOUTH FREMONT 5 8 3 7 — 25SNAKE RIVER 21 10 15 9 — 55
Individual scoring:
South Fremont (25): Easton Kerbs, 0; Preston Stoddard, 4; Kaimen Peebles, 5; Max Larson, 8; B. Johnson, 2; Bowen Bailey, 6
Snake River (55): Luke Higginson, 3; Connor Fitzgerald, 12; Kooper Keller, 2; Rylan Anderson, 4; Jace Mortensen, 6; Cole Gilbert, 12; Keegan McCraw, 8; Marcus Coombs, 8