THOMAS – The Snake River Panther boys’ soccer team put on a show Tuesday night as the team had senior night for three graduating seniors.
The team was bidding farewell to Cesar Garcia, David Hernandez, and Ryker Watt for all they have contributed to the program.
The team had invited Aberdeen to town for the match which was played under the lights of the football field on the campus of Snake River High School.
The Panthers didn’t waste much time in getting on the scoreboard, scoring midway through the first half and once that score was recorded, it was all downhill for the Tigers of Aberdeen.
When things were all said and done, the Panthers had posted an important win for the program by the final of 5-0.
The win was the second on the season for the Panthers, who stand at 2-8 and avenged a 4-3 loss to the same Tigers back in early September.
Next up for the Panthers was be a Thursday contest against the American Falls Beavers in American Falls in a key match-up and conference game.
The seniors who will be leaving the program at the end of the year with their closing comments on their careers:
Ryker Watt, #5 – The son of Troy and Stephanie Watt, Ryker has been playing soccer for only two years. His favorite quote is: “The most rewarding things in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done.” from Arnold Palmer. Watt plans on attending college and work towards medical school.
David Hernandez, #21 – The son of Rita Romero and Victor Hernandez has been playing soccer for three years. His favorite quote comes from 21 Savage: “Don’t be checking for me unless you got a check for me.”
Cesar Garcia, #18 – The son of Pablo and Alvara Garcia has been playing soccer for four years. His favorite quote is: “You won’t fail unless and until you stop trying.” His future plans include going to school and pursuing something in engineering.