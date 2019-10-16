AMERICAN FALLS – It has been a rough week for the Snake River Panthers boys’ soccer team to say the least.
They just got off of harvest break and were immediately thrust into the District 5 3A tournament to decide who will get to participate in the state tournament which begins next Thursday in Caldwell.
There were players who were still nursing some injuries and players who had not played all during the two-week break and were a bit out of shape and their first match at the district tournament was against arch-rival Marsh Valley, never an easy task.
The Eagles took the Panthers into overtime and the match was eventually decided by penalty kicks. To the delight of the Panther backers, Snake River was able to prevail by a 4-3 score in those penalty kicks to move on and their reward was a match against the top-seeded team in the district in American Falls.
That match did not go quite as well as Panther fans would have hoped and they fell to the Beavers by a final of 9-2, throwing the Panthers into the elimination side of the bracket and they were matched up with Aberdeen, an up and coming program that was seeded fourth, but who had just beat Marsh Valley in another overtime game decided by penalty kicks. The penalty kicks went Aberdeen’s way by a score of 3-1 and it was all or nothing between Aberdeen and Snake River. The winner would move on and have a chance at the state tournament if they could win a play-in game to be held in Blackfoot on Saturday.
The two teams battled back and forth throughout the contest and when the regulation time was over, the score was tied at one goal apiece and the two teams went into overtime which resulted in penalty kicks once again.
Aberdeen got the better of the Panthers in the penalty kicks, winning the contest by a 3-1 margin once again, sending the Panthers home for the season.
It was not a bad season for the Panthers, who finished second in the regular season to American Falls in the South East Idaho Conference and did it with a very young team. They showed improvement throughout the season and with the number of returning players looking forward to next year, it should be a great year for the Panthers in 2020.