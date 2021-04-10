THOMAS – Anytime a graduating senior is awarded a scholarship to a school, especially if the school has been on their dream list for a number of years, the event is special.
If it is for a sport such as rodeo, where the scholarships are even harder to come by than most scholarships are, it is really something to celebrate.
That is the case for Snake River High School senior Brayden Anderson.
Brayden Anderson signed a letter of intent to attend the College of Southern Idaho as a bull rider, one of the toughest and most dangerous of all the rodeo events there are.
The College of Southern Idaho has one of the most respected collegiate rodeo programs in the United States, so when you put the two together, it is a real special occasion.
“I have always wanted to go to school at the College of Southern Idaho,” Anderson said.
“They were at the top of my list and although there were a couple of other schools that have shown interest, CSI is the one who came through and offered me a scholarship.”
CSI offered Brayden a scholarship for full tuition and promised that if he were to qualify to the College National Finals, they would add the cost of books to the scholarship. That is a pretty sweet deal for a student athlete who wanted to attend the school in the first place.
One other school that had been trying to work out a deal for Brayden was Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig, Colo., another of the smaller schools that have a great reputation for college rodeo.
“I really liked CNCC, but they just waited too long and when CSI offered, I had to take it.” Anderson said. “CNCC was a very nice place to visit and I liked the program and facilities, but CSI was my first choice and I am happy with my decision.”
Brayden has been competing in high school rodeo for three years already and when the action starts on Friday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds, he will be starting his fourth year in District 4 rodeo.
While he has had some injuries in the event, like every other bull rider, Brayden made it through the whole year last year without any injury problems and that was instrumental in the offer that came from CSI. A slender built cowboy, Brayden has suffered the usual assortment of injuries from bumps and bruises to a broken collarbone and other broken bones that go with the sport.
“I don’t know of a bull rider who hasn’t been hurt at one time or another,” Brayden said. “We all have bumps and bruises, but you try and stay away from the more serious injuries if you can.”
Brayden said that if asked to, he would add another event to his repertoire, but it would have to be a rough stock event like saddle bronc or bareback riding. He would prefer to concentrate on the one event because he feels if he concentrates on that, he will perform better and more consistently.
For a bull rider who has posted a high score of 89, that is saying a lot. For those who aren’t familiar with the scoring in the bull riding event, half of the score is given to the bull and half of the score is earned by the rider, so that is a high score in the event.
“I plan on taking classes in welding at CSI,” Brayden said. “I want to be sure that I set myself up for a career in case it doesn’t work out in bull riding.”
Brayden would like to give professional bull riding a shot as well when he is done with his college career, but it is always a good idea to have a backup plan.
Brayden is already a fairly well accomplished welder, and is just planning on following through on what he as already started.
Brayden will report to CSI as soon as he finishes at the National High School Rodeo Finals in July.