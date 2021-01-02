THOMAS – People often talk about the “coaching tree’ when it comes to sports. That simply is a term that refers to the number of coaches that start off with one program as an assistant and those assistants move on to become head coaches at another place, hence sending out roots or branches that spread the success of one program to another.
For instance, Mike Krzyzewski of Duke University is one of the greatest coaches of all time. He has built a powerful program at Duke, one that is listed as a potential NCAA champion nearly every year. He has also built a phenomenal coaching tree along the way. There are a lot of programs around the NCAA that have also done the same thing.
There is a coaching tree growing in Bingham County as well and it has been fruitful for a long time.
Snake River High School, under the guidance of Robert Coombs, has been a contender for a state championship in boys’ basketball nearly every one of the 26 years that he has been at the school. He has won five state titles and had countless numbers of conference titles and state trophies that have been earned over those years, but more importantly is the root system of players and coaches he has had over those 26 years.
On his bench today, for instance, is assistant coach Neil Hillman who has been with the program for 25 years and assistant coach Kendall Keller who has been with the program for 24 years. That is 75 years of coaching prowess that has been on the same bench for a long time. They still run basically the same offense and defense year after year, with only minor adjustments,and they win with running those plays and defensive schemes to perfection.
This coaching triumvirate makes adjustments to the players they have from year to year, but the one constant is that they have remained together for that length of time.
Here is where the roots of the coaching tree begin to take form and shape and it all begins with a family named Keller.
It all began with a man named Patrick Keller, who was the starting quarterback for the Snake River Panthers on the football team back before the current high school was even built. His son, Kendall, when he grew up, also became the starting quarterback for the football team and played basketball and graduated from the current high school when it was first built.
Kendall Keller is the “acorn” that dropped from the tree and took sprout and started to grow the tree that is the basis for the coaching tree that has Bob Coombs at the top.
Now Coombs has done his part as three of his four sons, (Marcus is the youngest and is only in eighth grade, so doesn’t fit into the mold yet) have all played and started on the Snake River basketball team.
Brad went on to play football on the collegiate level and was all-conference in college. He also became a basketball referee while still going to college and earned high marks for his work on the floor in Kansas. Brad currently is one of the top officials in eastern Idaho, working in District 6.
Another son is currently on scholarship playing basketball in Kansas and doing well. It can only be assumed that he will work his way into coaching or refereeing or something to do with high school athletics. Third son Chandler is a starter on the Panthers’ team that is currently ranked number one in Idaho and is undefeated at this time of the year as we head into the second half of the season.
Son number four, Marcus, may just be the most talented of the four, only time will tell.
Now the Kellers come up and all four of Kendall Keller’s sons have been stars on the basketball floor. All four are built about the same, long and lean, the perfect type to play a wing in the Panther offense and have the ability to rebound, pass and handle the ball.
They have other things in common as well.
“We are a basketball family, it is what we do in the winter,” Kendall Keller said. “We do a lot of things as a family and work towards being the best that we can be in all that we do.”
One of those side points is raising horses, mainly race horses, but also horses that will do well in rodeo. This is eerily special, mainly because it is also parallel to what happens in Kentucky, the bluegrass state. In Kentucky, the number one sport is horse racing, where the “bluebloods” raise horses and then turn to basketball as its number two sport.
Coaches Adolph Rupp, John Calipari and even Rick Pitino, have won NCAA titles coaching basketball at the University of Kentucky and owned racehorses that performed well on the track.
The same could be said for the Kellers. They are a basketball family first, but they also love their horses.
Aside from raising four sons who all played basketball, there is also the coaching side of things that is playing out for the Kellers. Kade and Klay have all had their tries at the coaching thing, but Keegan has taken it to a new level.
Keegan began as an assistant with Snake River High School, but then moved on to Blackfoot, where he was in charge of the freshmen for a year and did wonders with those young men. In fact, after only one year with Blackfoot, two of those players made the varsity this year.
Seeking a new and possibly better coaching situation, Keegan has moved on to the Shelley Russets where he and McKay Cannon were named as the lead assistants for head coach Jim Kolsen this season. The Russets have become instant contenders in the tough High Country Conference along with Blackfoot as the teams head into the second half of the season.
Keegan has always said that it is the players, not the coaches, who make a team good. That may be true, but it is the coach who leads the team in their quest for wins and championships.
“I have been blessed with good players to coach in only a few years,” Keegan Keller said. “Those good players still have to be coachable and listen to what is told to them and they have to respond and accept the responsibility of putting those lessons to good use. The greatest players in the world will tell you that they only became great when they started listening to what their coaches had to say.”
Part of the success of the Keller family that lends to the success of being good players and good coaches is their basketball IQ. Not only do they know the game of basketball and how to play the game, they have that little bit extra that allows them to teach the game, teach it right and get the message across to the players who have to execute on the floor.
“Keegan and McKay have been able to communicate to the players what we want to do on the floor,” Kolsen said. “I am able to discuss with them a game plan and they put into play immediately. I can walk out of a gym during practice and know that what we have talked about with the players will be put into practice immediately and they will coach like a 20-year pro and I don’t have to worry about it at all.”
Everyone talks about the Kellers and what they mean to basketball and it isn’t just around Snake River, but around the entire area. They are what basketball in Bingham County is all about.
They are a basketball family first and they show their support by attending all of the Snake River games in force, from mom Stephanie to the boys’ wives and families. They are all at the games and all active in their support of one another.
That is what a basketball family is all about.
That is what a coaching tree is all about.
One thing is for sure, with the Kellers, the roots run deep and flourish in the Snake River basketball arena.