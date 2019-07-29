THOMAS – This week starts the annual “no contact” week between varsity coaches and potential varsity athletes for high school sports. The intent of this rule, put in place by the Idaho High School Activities Association, is to give everyone a break before the preseason workouts and tryouts begin for fall sports.
Most Bingham County high schools will begin fall practice either Aug. 11 or 12 in preparation for the fall seasons. Most teams require 10 or more practices in order to be eligible for the fall seasons, which will begin as early as Aug. 23, when the girls’ soccer team from Shelley kicks off the fall season with a road game against Madison. That game, scheduled for 7 p.m., will be the first varsity contest of the season this fall. It starts a plethora of soccer matches around the area and volleyball will be going as well with first matches on Aug. 29.
The first of the high school football schedules begins on Aug. 29, when Sho-Ban is scheduled to begin play at Pyramid Lake in Nevada and is quickly followed by games on Aug. 30 and 31, the same time that the Eastern Idaho State Fair will get under way. The season has certainly snuck up on us and we will be going full swing before long (three short weeks) and will have more games than you can shake a stick at with as many as 10 per day for most of September and October as we will then head into district and state playoff scenarios at the end of October.
Before all that craziness gets going, there is a local event that will kick things off, so to speak, on Wednesday.
There is a group of athletes at Snake River High School that have been working toward some personal goals this summer and they have done some pretty impressive things.
What started out as a way to get kids active during the summer months and not leave everything for when schools starts and the practices become official, a group of 38 runners from Snake River High School, Snake River Junior High School and Snake River Middle School have been running various distances on a daily basis. They have run anywhere from 308 miles to around 25 miles this summer, but each has developed their own style and how far they want to run each day.
The coaching staff challenged the group to become members of the “300 mile club” this year and some of the veteran runners (and a few of the first-time runners as well) have taken that challenge and expanded it to where there are about seven of the runners who have a legitimate chance to get to the 400 mile plateau before the first cross country meet in August.
As part of the exercise, the coaching staff has also instituted a Fun Run that is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The group will meet at their usual time of 7 a.m. at Snake River High School where they will be divided into groups of runners that will be separated out into fairly equal teams. They will run a pre-determined distance in a relay format, passing a baton from runner to runner as they get to each relay point and they will be running for medals that have been donated to give them a bit more incentive, not that this group needs any.
Hopefully this will be the start of something bigger for future years, and other schools will get on board and challenge each other to be part of this event.
The public, parents and interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend and follow the athletes through their run on Wednesday if they choose. It is starting early enough that you would still get to work in plenty of time and not be late, but these kids have earned the respect not only of their own group and coaches, but also their parents and peers. It has been a job well done and it will be interesting to see just how many will achieve their status as members of the “300 mile club” and even more, the ones who finish the summer strong enough to become members of the 400 mile club.