THOMAS – It was Senior Night for Snake River wrestling on Wednesday evening and six seniors, including one statistician, were honored for their contributions to the program over the years.
Halle Leavitt, Emilio Caldera, Lane Carter, Lance Hunter, Tilden Polatis and Kason Palmer all were making their last appearance as a Panther at home against the always powerful American Falls Beavers.
Halle Leavitt was escorted by her parents Daynon and Wendy Leavitt. She has been doing stats for four years. She even earned a nickname of “Ham.” Her future plans include attending college. She would like to thank the coaches for never leaving the stat girls at the gas station. There were a few close calls.
Emilio Caldera was escorted by his parents Horacio and Kristi Caldera. He has been wrestling for 15 years and while at Snake River competed in four different weight classes, from 120 pounds to 138 pounds. His future plans are to take a year off from wrestling to earn some money to help with school expenses at Boise State University. Emilio will always be remembered as a fierce competitor and striving to do his very best at all times.
Lane Carter was escorted by his parents Shandon and Laura Carter. Lane has been wrestling for 10 years and has earned the nick name of “Cortez.” His future plans include an LDS mission and then off to college to become a veterinarian. His advice to those wrestlers he is leaving behind: “Work as hard as you can, even when it hurts.” The memory he cherishes the most is when he pinned coach Gardner and remembers that if you work hard enough, you can beat anyone.
Lance Hunter was escorted by his parents Brandon and Kathryn. He has been wrestling for 12 years and has wrestled anywhere from 152 pounds up to 170 pounds. His future plans are to work in the automotive industry and to continue with the Snake River wrestling program in some capacity. He would like to thank his coaches that have helped in this sport. He is also very appreciative to his parents who have shown him so much love over the years.
Kason Palmer was escorted by his parents Brad and Kristin Palmer. Kason has been wrestling for seven years and has wrestled at 120 pounds, 132 pounds nd 138 pounds. His future plans are to say his prayers, get a pretty wife, attend college and professional rodeo riding bulls. His parents have passed along that “Fear has never held you back, so don’t let it start doing so today!” This year has had uncertainties, but one thing is certain. You will give a nod, the chute of life will open in front of you and you will ride 8 seconds at whatever you dream of. Trust your gut and follow your heart, but always come home safe.
Tilden Polatis was escorted by his parents Layne and Joni and he has been wrestling for nine years. Tilden has wrestled at 145 pounds, 152 pounds, 160 pounds and 170 pounds. His future plans include graduation and working his tail off on the farm this summer so he can go to college in the fall. Tilden will miss practicing with his team the most and leaves this advice to his fellow wrestlers: Take care of your knees and eat right. He also would like to thank coach Gardner, ACE the team and his parents for all of the support through thick and thin while he has pursued his wrestling dreams.
In the match between American Falls and Snake River that followed the Senior Night presentation, the Panthers came from behind and defeated the Beavers by the score of 43-27.
The match scores follow:
98 — Jonathan Todd (American Falls) dec Brian Attamirano (Snake River) (SV-1 16-14
106 — Kolter Brand(American Falls) over Unknown (For.)
113 — Mason Aiken (American Falls) over Unknown (For.)
120 — Fabian Avalos (American Falls) over Daxton Jones (Snake River) (Dec 9-8
126 — Daute DeGiulio (Snake River) over Jimmy Vasquez (American Falls) (Dec 15-8)
132 — Grayson Williams (American Falls) over Easton Gardner (Snake River) (Dec 8-2)
138 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) over Wrendon Osborne (American Falls) (Fall 3:39)
145 — Gary Hunter (Snake River) over Rafael Avalos (American Falls) (MD 9-1)
152 — Levi Belnap (Snake River) over Tanner Hartley (American Falls) (Dec 4-0)
160 — Lance Hunter (Snake River) over Ryker Permann (American Falls) (SV-1 12-10)
170 — Wyatt Samargis (Snake River) over Brock Bailey (American Falls) (Fall 52:00)
182 — Lane Carter (Snake River) over Manuel Martinez (American Falls) (Fall 2:41)
195 — Adrian Vega (American Falls) over Jake Gibson (Snake River) (Fall 3:53)
220 — Dylan Anderton (Snake River) over Braxton Kunz (American Falls) (Fall 1:09)
285 — Joshua Curzon (Snake River) over Cesar Palacios (American Falls) (Fall 1:13)