BLACKFOOT – At exactly 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, it was legal for Idaho high school athletes to start preparing for fall sports.
At 12:02 a.m., Snake River High School’s cross country team was on the greenbelt along the Snake River, running to the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course and back, a nifty little three-mile run, with flashlights attached to their heads or in their hands as they completed their first workout of the fall sports season.
The brainstorm of Panthers coach Mike Kirkham, patterned after the the Midnight Madness that is so prevalent in the ACC and other conferences for collegiate basketball, Kirkham wanted to see just how dedicated his athletes in cross country were.
It has taken several years, but he now knows the answer.
This summer, the Panthers summer running program had as as many as 80 people from junior high and up, running five or six days per week. That all started when Kirkham saw a drop-off in the fitness level of some of his distance runners from the track season which usually ends in May and the start of the cross country season in mid-August. He also created an incentive to encourage runners to log miles every day with a goal in sight at the end.
It started out as a goal to try and get runners to put in 300 miles during a 10-week summer program to help maintain their fitness. At the beginning, it was a chore because the kids can do math and if they have to run as many as 30 miles per week, it figures out to five miles per day for six days of running and suddenly, there goes the weekend, or six miles per day for five days per week and some felt that was too much.
Then, a couple of enthusiastic runners decided that 400 miles was well within reach, even with other summer activities going on and a couple of those runners were successful in accomplishing that feat.
The prize for all of this running? A nifty jacket, emblazoned with “300 Mile Club” or whatever distance on the jacket along with the runner’s name.
“COVID-19 hurt this program a bit a year ago,” Kirkham said. “The kids came out with a vengeance this year and with only nine weeks to participate, we had a good number who accomplished that goal.”
What Kirkham didn’t say was that one runner, seeking to build his foundation even better in hopes of making the varsity team this season, accomplished what nobody though was possible. He ran for 600 miles in that six-week period, well over 10 miles per day, every single day, and set a record for the team.
The runner is Jak Martin and get this folks, he is only a sophomore as he enters this fall season.
As a freshman a year ago, Martin finished in eighth place at the district meet. Only one runner from another school beat him, leaving him in seventh place on the Snake River team. That cost him a chance to represent Snake River varsity at the state meet. That wasn’t good enough and he wanted to make sure that did not ever happen again.
We have yet to see if all the hard work Jak has put in this summer will pay off, but the first cross country meet comes up in two weeks, when area teams will gather in Blackfoot for the Bronco Classic on Aug. 26. That is when we will see Martin in action and the feeling here is that he will blossom and become one of the stars of the team.
With that kind of dedication and work ethic, how could it go any other way? In any case, Jak Martin has caught the attention of everyone around him now and he won’t be able to hide behind more experienced runners like Keegan McCraw and Lincoln High, two seniors from Snake River this season who finished first and second at the district meet a year ago. You can look for Jak Martin right with them when they cross the finish line this fall, maybe even finish ahead of them, you never know.