THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers have spent the better part of the volleyball season trying to establish just who they are and what they are going to be.
Tuesday night they sent a message that they are on the verge of determining that with a straight set win over visiting Teton at the Snake River High School gym.
Scores for the match were 26-24, 25-23, and 25-22. Teton had come into the match with a winning record and had beaten the Lady Panthers in a match in Driggs a few short weeks ago.
Leading the way for the Lady Panthers was Shelby Burton with a pair of aces.
Adia Goff had seven kills as did Olivia Kracl, and Jordyn Gilbert added six kills of her own.
Tatum Cherry had 14 assists on the night and was backed up by 10 assists from Abby Gilbert.
Koralee Woolstenhulme led the team with three blocks and Lillie Bouse had 21 digs and was backed up by Jordyn Gilbert who had another 14 digs on the evening.
This Panther team is built around the complete team concept and everyone has been contributing in recent matches which only adds to the team strength.
“We had a much better effort than when we played at their place,” Panther coach Shaunee Martin said. “If we can continue to come together as a team and play like this when we begin conference play, we should be good.”
SHELLEY AT BONNEVILLE
The Shelley Lady Russets continue to struggle with the move to the 4A classification that took place a year ago. This is especially true when they tangle with the better 4A schools in the High Country Conference as they did on Tuesday night.
Bonneville hosted the Shelley squad and came away with a straight set win by the scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 15-8. The Russets just seem to have trouble coming up with offense at the right times and when they have a chance to make an impact on the outcome of the match, they can’t quite get a handle on what needs to be done at that time.
Leading the Russets was Alexis Leckington with 10 kills and Kassidy Arzolla continues to contribute every night with her play in the middle as she continues to lead the team in digs.
Next up for the Lady Russets will be a road contest against Skyline today with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.