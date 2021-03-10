THOMAS – The 2020-21 Snake River High School Pantherettes, and the Snake River Junior High School Panther Petites, a pair of dance teams from the Snake River School District, will be having an end of season recital on Monday at 7 p.m.
The event will be held at Snake River High School.
Everyone is invited to attend and there will be a $2 admission charge for the performance.
Both the Pantherettes, which represent Snake River High School, and the Panther Petites, which is solely made up of junior high school students will be performing their award-winning events and there will be some solo performances as well during the program.
In addition, the Snake River High School cheerleading team, an award-winning organization of their own, will be performing some of their routines for those in attendance.
One of the Panther Petites, Corrine Anderton, will be performing a solo routine that has created a buzz around this recital on Monday evening, which has been proclaimed as the event to see in the whole performance.
Don't miss this once in the school year performance by the Snake River School District highlighting their dance teams and cheerleaders as an exhibition of the great athletes that are representing the athletic and activities part of the athletic department.
Doors will open at approximately 6:30 p.m. so fans can get the best seats available for the recital and the performance will begin promptly at 7 p.m.