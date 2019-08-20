THOMAS – The annual Panther Priders booster dinner, silent auction and membership drive took place Monday evening to a packed house of supporters at Snake River High School.
Anticipating a crowd of around 200, nearly 400 showed up for the dinner and silent auction and action around the membership booth was brisk as well.
“We just want to thank everyone who showed up tonight,” Richard Tominaga said. “It is great to see all of these people come out to support our Snake River kids and their choice of sports for the fall.”
There was a bit of everything lined up on tables to be bid upon, giving the attendees plenty of choice to place a bid with all of the proceeds going into the boosters account to supplement the various activities that the students will be a part of this year.
There were oil changes, farming items, toy cars and tractors for the kids, a car wash bucket with enough items to wash over 100 cars, gift certificates to various restaurants around town and much more.
There were roughly 75 items on the tables for the auction and they were receiving bids of anywhere from $20-$100 each. The total amount of money raised was not immediately available.
With nearly 400 heading through the buffet style dinner line, the feast consisted of a plate of a loaded soft shell taco or super nachos, complete with pulled pork, beans, salad, cheese, and all of the condiments to make the plate a meal unto itself.
Nobody was sent away without being satisfied, even the late arriving crowd was served at a suggested dinner price of only $5.
While the action at the membership table was brisk throughout the evening, exact numbers of new members were not immediately available at the close of the evening.
First activities of the fall will be commencing next week, with volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, and football commencing with their fall schedules next week.