THOMAS – The Panther Priders, the official booster club for Snake River High School, will host a no-charge ice cream social on Monday, Aug. 23 at Snake River High School.
The event will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. and while attending you will be welcome to visit the newly remodeled gymnasium. Over the summer, the gymnasium was remodeled with better lighting, a newly painted floor and new bleachers.
Enjoy some ice cream and take the opportunity to listen to some of your favorite Snake River coaches talk about the upcoming season for their teams and meet some of the faces and names behind the scenes at Snake River High School.
Take the time to find out more about the Panther Priders and their contributions to the Snake River Athletic programs and if interested, sign up and become a member.