THOMAS – Believe it or not, high school football season is just around the corner. With the high school football camps just around the corner, some high school players are taking the opportunity to get an edge on everyone else by attending some college camps geared for the high school players.
Such is the case with a group of linemen from Snake River High School.
The group of four — Ty Belnap, Kallister Walker, Nick Parris and Cody Hubler — all made the trip to Billings, Mont., and the campus of Rocky Mountain College for their annual Linemen’s Camp.
The camp was designed to help the high school player to learn additional techniques and drills that will help them to become better players and the best version of themselves on and off the field.
You might remember that former Shelley High School player and All-State performer Mason Price signed a letter of intent to attend Rocky Mountain and in 2017 added the 100 meter dash state championship to his list of accomplishments while still in high school.
The Panther all have designs on helping get Snake River back to the state playoffs this coming season and all have committed to improving themselves in order to get there. They have been working religiously in the weight room and made the personal sacrifices that were necessary to attend the camp in Billings.
Coaches Jeb Harrison and Jake Monahan accompanied the four to the camp and all came away inspired and dedicated to use what they learned this coming season.
“This camp could be a life-changing experience for these young men,” Monahan said. “These young men are more dedicated right now than ever before and they have additional enthusiasm and excitement for the coming season. We expect big things out of them this fall.”
While at the camp, the four players all became acquainted with and impressed the coaches from Rocky Mountain — so impressed, in fact, that the coaches even talked with them about attending Rocky Mountain when their high school careers are finished.