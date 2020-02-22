MIDDLETON – The Snake River Lady Panthers used another barrage of three point field goals from Josee Steadman and some outstanding defense to upend the upstart Filer Wildcats 62-45 Friday and earn a spot in the 3A state girls’ basketball championship game against the Timberlake White Tigers.
Steadman, who tied a 3A tournament record with seven three-pointers on Thursday, added another five to her burgeoning total on Friday night to move to within one of the tournament record for total number of three-pointers in a tournament with a total of 12 in just two games.
“I am just really happy with the girls and how they played today,” Panther coach Jeff Steadman said. “These girls have really come together and started playing like a team these past couple of weeks. Just proud of the effort today.”
Snake River jumped out to an early lead in the opening quarter against Filer, who they had split a pair of regular season games with in December, withstood a Wildcat rally in the second period when the girls from Filer began to get into foul trouble, and then cruised in the second half of play to secure their spot in the finals on Saturday.
The first quarter saw Snake River speed out to an early lead on the strength of three Steadman triples and an easy layup and a pair of baskets from Adia Goff. The Lady Panthers led after one by the score of 17-12.
The second quarter saw the Wildcats make a run at the Lady Panthers with some nifty three-point shooting of their own along with some hustling defense, but the full court pressure began to take its toll as the fouls began to mount and the Wildcats were soon in foul trouble with a pair of starters having three fouls and the other three had a pair of fouls.
They were able to close the gap to a single point at 28-27 by the time the buzzer sounded to send the teams to the locker rooms at halftime.
The third quarter began much as the first quarter did, with Steadman hitting another three-pointer, her fourth, and then Goff getting into the long ball action as well. With Jordyn Gilbert playing all over the floor defensively and grabbing rebounds, the Lady Panthers were on a roll and began to pull away.
They added 16 points to their total in the third and moved out to a double digit lead at 44-33 by the end of 24 minutes of play and everyone on the team was contributing.
The fourth period was a continuation of the third as the Lady Panthers continued to roll offensively and with great defense from Gilbert and Reagan VanOrden, it was soon apparent that the Lady Panthers were headed to the finals.
“We got a chance to get a lot of players in the game today and that was great,” coach Steadman said. “VanOrden and Gilbert were great in the second half and that was a good part of our success today.”
SNAKE RIVER 62, FILER 45
Snake River (62) — Olivia Kracl 3, Adia Goff 10, Josee Steadman 24, Reagan VanOrden 8, Sage Stimpson 2, Tatum Cherry 2, Jordyn Gilbert 13
Filer (45) — Kori Gartner 15, Kelsie Snyder 5, Alexis Monson 10, Jazmyn Smothers 1, Ella Fisher 12, Sophia Bartholomew 2