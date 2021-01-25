THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers have been the top-ranked team in the state’s 3A boys’ basketball rankings since the first poll came out. Last week, they scheduled two other ranked teams as part of their non-conference, regular season schedule.
They had to travel to St. Anthony to tangle with the Cougars of South Fremont and they also had a home contest with Teton on Friday night. Both South Fremont and Teton are members of the Mountain Rivers Conference and both teams had suffered losses at the hands of the Panthers, so this was a chance to get even with the Bob Coombs coached Panthers and do some damage to the glossy resume that Snake River had been building all winter long.
When you look at the rankings from earlier in the week, of course the Panthers were on top, followed in succession by Marsh Valley, who the Panthers will battle when South East Idaho Conference play gets underway this week, then comes Teton in third and South Fremont in fourth. In fifth is Fruitland with a 7-6 record.
When South Fremont went two overtimes with Snake River on Wednesday and stole a win at home from the Panthers, many thought there might be a scramble in the standings, but when Marsh Valley then lost on Friday night to 2A West Side and the Panthers took care of business at home against Teton, things will probably remain pretty much the same, but the action has been fast and furious and makes you want to get to the state tournament the first week in March just to watch.
Friday night, the Panthers came out strong, but Teton was a bit faster and quicker at the start and quickly assumed a lead of 14-8 by the time the first period ended. It wasn’t a bad quarter of play, just a bit better for the Timberwolves than for the Panthers. That would change quickly, as the Panthers used the break between quarters to make an adjustment or two and they stormed back in the second.
With the three ball being utilized by both teams, the Panthers were a bit better at it and used it to also set up their interior game and the net result was an 18-8 second period win for Snake River and the lead in the game at 26-22, and they were well on their way to victory.
The third period was all about the Panthers’ defense and they made Teton pay for every mistake they would make. Holding the Timberwolves to a mere four points, the Panthers scored 15 of their own and the lead for Snake River would grow from four points to 15 in a heartbeat and the teams would head to the fourth and final period of play ahead by a 41-26 margin.
Everyone knew that Teton was good, or they wouldn’t be ranked number three in the state and they began to show just how good they can be.
They began to force mistakes from Snake River and whether it was a trap in the corners and along the sidelines, or a forced bad pass down the middle, Teton quickly turned five turnovers into 10 points and they had cut an 18-point lead down to eight and the game was on.
That was also about the time the Timberwolves got into a bit of foul trouble and were forced to send a pair of players to the sidelines with four fouls, trying to buy a little time before a final push in an attempt at picking an important road win.
The game quickly became a free throw shooting contest between the two teams and Snake River did just enough to hold the lead safe, even when Teton came back late in the game with a full strength lineup. The final score ended up at 54-49 in favor of Snake River, but the win was never really in doubt and it was enough to push the Panthers’ regular season record to 13-1 and most likely keep their ranking safe as well, as the three teams ranked behind Snake River all lost last week.
With the win, Snake River will face its first conference game of the year on Tuesday, when they travel to American Falls to face the Beavers, who will bring a 1-13 record into the game. Game time in American Falls is slated for 7:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 54, TETON 49
TETON 14 8 4 23 49
SNAKE RIVER 8 18 15 13 54
Teton (49): Xander Vontz 16, Luke Thompson 10, Reid Nelson 8, Dustin Kinzie 5, Hyrum Heuseveldt 10
Snake River (54): Luke Higginson 7, Noah Watt 14, Kooper Keller 7, Mitch Lindsay 13, Keegan McCraw 4, Chandler Coombs 6, Trey Poulter 3