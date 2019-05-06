RIVERSIDE – Monday afternoon action in the South East Idaho, District 5 3A softball championship game turned into a bit of a two-person show.
It tends to be that way when a pitcher comes out and dominates the contest from the first batter on in the game.
Panther Coach Kay Martin sent out the ace of his pitching staff in senior Anna Larsen and all she did was begin the game with nine straight strikeouts to set the tone for what the Lady Panthers were about to do to their arch-rivals from Marsh Valley.
It didn’t hurt any that Tatum Cherry, on the first pitch that she saw from the batter’s box, pounded out a home run, and the Lady Panthers were not to be denied in the contest, taking a 6-2 win for the district title.
“You can give all the credit for this one to the way that Anna started the game,” Martin said. “When a pitcher comes out and sets the other team down in order for the first three innings, all on strikeouts, you know she is on her game and the offense stepped up and gave her some support in the game and we were able to win the game and get our bid to state.”
The Lady Panthers are anything but a “two-trick pony” and they proved it time after time during their late run into the state tournament.
Senior Abby Tew, who starts at shortstop, made a couple of fine plays in the field and threw out her share of runners in the later innings, and once again proved that her leadership and ability to get around the bases and score has helped this team pick up win after win this season.
Already leading by a 5-0 score in the top of the sixth inning, Tew laced a single to get on base. She then proceeded to steal second and third base, and came home on a fielder’s choice to extend the lead to 6-0 and virtually prevent the Eagles from even having a chance to make a comeback in the game and try to steal a win from the Panthers.
“I am so proud of what these girls have accomplished this year,” Martin said. “Now it is on to Coeur d’Alene to the state tournament, where we will likely face Timberlake in the first round of the tournament.”
Timberlake is 15-1 on the season and is the favorite to win the District 1, 3A tournament. The game for the Lady Panthers is scheduled for May 17 at 11 a.m.