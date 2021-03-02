NAMPA – Over the years, the Snake River Panthers wrestling team has been a force in the 3A state championships.
When you look at the Idaho High School Activities Association archives of records, you see that the Panthers have won 14 team championships, three of those since 2011 with coach Jeff Gardner at the helm of the program. When you ask who the team is to beat, the Panthers are always among the teams listed as contenders.
This year, Gardner downplayed it a bit, saying “There are so many teams out there that could win it. It is going to come down to the little things, those key head-to-head matches.”
Gardner should know, he has guided the Panthers to three titles himself and has always had a handful of wrestlers who he felt would be among the top two or three in their weight classes.
This season, the Panthers had 14 wrestlers who qualified for state.
The list was long when you look at the wrestlers, starting with Allister Dillow at 98 pounds, Brayden Anderson at 120 pounds, Easton Gardner at 126 pounds, Emilio Caldera at 132 pounds, Gary Hunter at 138 pounds, Lane Carter at 152 pounds, Kyle Richardson at 160 pounds, Lance Hunter at 170 pounds, Levi Belnap at 170 pounds, Drake Anderton at 195 pounds, Dylan Anderton at 220 pounds, Nicholas Parris at 285 pounds and Joshua Curzon at 285 pounds.
There were a handful of seeded wrestlers including Caldera and Richardson who were number one seeds, Parris and Anderson were both second seeds and there were others at the third and fourth seeded spots.
“You never know until you see how the matches are going,” Gardner said. “If you lose a seeded wrestler, those are valuable points and if somebody like South Fremont or Buhl picks up an upset, that can change everything.”
It was a rough tournament as potential medalists fell by the wayside, but the Panthers were staying strong through much of the first half of the tournament and when they qualified a total of eight wrestlers into the semifinals, there was a chance.
That chance flew out the window in a hurry, when only two of those eight wrestlers made it through into the finals, with a chance at winning a gold medal.
Things were not all that bleak, as the Panthers were still sitting in fourth place, and had a lot of wrestlers battling in the consolation bracket with a chance to earn more points. But then again, so did a lot of other teams.
As the evening wore on, the Panthers gained another spot in the standings, and entering the final matches were solidly locked into the number three spot. When Kyle Richardson claimed his second straight title at 160 pounds, it was all but over as the Panthers had moved about 10 points clear of the fourth place team and locked up the third place trophy.
It will be another trophy to put into an already crowded trophy case at Snake River High School, but you always cherish those that are the hardest to win and this was done with a large group of young wrestlers who will be coming back for more next year.
Of the 14 wrestlers who advanced to the state tournament this year, only four will graduate, leaving 10 qualifiers to come back next year plus a host of hungry young wrestlers with their eyes on the prize and nothing could make Gardner happier.
3A Team Scores
1 South Fremont 228.0
2 Buhl 214.0
3 Snake River 172.0
4 Weiser 164.0
5 American Falls 138.0
6 Marsh Valley 134.0
7 Gooding 117.0
8 Bonners Ferry 115.5
9 Sugar-Salem 115.0
10 Teton 105.5
11 Fruitland 93.0
12 Homedale 73.0
13 Kellogg 64.0
14 McCall-Donnelly 49.0
15 Payette 47.0